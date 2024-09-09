Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts minor tremors

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No danger will stop you Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024. Being productive in office life paves the way for career growth.

You need to sit with your lover today to share emotions. Take up new tasks at work that demands more attention. Financial success will also be there today.

Keep the love affair free from tremors and ensure shower affection unconditionally. Being productive in office life paves the way for career growth. Handle wealth smartly today and your health will also be positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor tremors, the love affair will be cool and you both will spend more time together. You may pick the day to indulge in activities that you both love. Those who had a breakup may come across someone interesting today. But it may take time to turn into a romantic affair. The second part of the day is also good to introduce the lover to the parents. Married females may have minor issues at the house of the spouse.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There is no imminent trouble in the profession but some gossip mongers at the workplace can conspire against you. Resolve this with your performance. A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to concentrate more and may crack some of their dream posts.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there and you may also consider spending on a vacation abroad. Female Virgos will buy a new vehicle while seniors will receive an ancestral property today. Investment is a good option and speculative business, stock, gold, and real estate are good investment options. Some long pending dues will be cleared while you may also donate wealth to charity. Traders will see good returns today and businessmen looking for expansions to new territories can also pick the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Some Virgos may have pain in joints or back and must consult a doctor. Minor infections including viral fever or throat pain will stop you from attending school or office. Ensure you take all medicines on time and always carry a medical or first-aid kit while traveling somewhere.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)