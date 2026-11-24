Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 23)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Horoscope Today

A familiar task may be easier to choose than a major decision during the unsettled start, but this is still a day that promises success. Your mood will become more hopeful as you turn your attention toward learning and guidance. Chandrashtama applies at the beginning of the day: the Moon begins in Aries in your eighth house, bringing low or restless feelings that favor routine work. It then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your ninth house, bringing a teacher, an elder or a journey into focus and creating a positive mood for study. Avoid the urge to settle a major matter while feeling restless. The early unease will occupy only part of the day, which promises achievement, and you will gradually feel more ready to focus on what is going well.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

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Relations with your spouse will be sweet, with affection finding an easy place in everyday conversations. You will enjoy feeling understood, especially after the less settled start to the day. Lovers may get a chance to meet, giving a personal hope an opportunity to become part of the day's plans. Venus in Libra, your second house, brings warmth to family conversations and a stronger liking for familiar comforts. You will find it easier to express affection through simple words. A shared meal or time at home will suit this mood. Relationships will feel gentle and encouraging, with closeness giving you something pleasant to look forward to.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

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Students will study with full concentration and confidence. Once you engage with a lesson, you will feel capable of staying focused and understanding what it requires. Children will perform reasonably well, bringing reassurance to the family's expectations. Success is the day's main promise, and work will give you an opportunity to put that promise into practice. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, stirs a desire to tackle responsibilities and a sudden interest in overcoming an everyday difficulty. You will feel drawn toward tasks that have been demanding your attention. Taking a calculated risk in your approach to work may suit the day, especially when it involves trying a more effective method. Focused effort will bring the greatest satisfaction, and completing something properly will add to your confidence.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Spending on comforts may be tempting, particularly when it involves your home or time with someone you love. A purchase may appeal because of the pleasure it could bring to your daily life. Your overall financial outlook will become more confident as the day progresses, though no specific gain or return is indicated. Your attention will remain on what money can make possible in everyday life. A conversation about a household purchase may therefore feel warmer than a purely practical exchange. Keep your spending within what you can comfortably afford. You can still enjoy the day's successes without rushing into a major financial decision. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spending on comforts may be tempting, particularly when it involves your home or time with someone you love. A purchase may appeal because of the pleasure it could bring to your daily life. Your overall financial outlook will become more confident as the day progresses, though no specific gain or return is indicated. Your attention will remain on what money can make possible in everyday life. A conversation about a household purchase may therefore feel warmer than a purely practical exchange. Keep your spending within what you can comfortably afford. You can still enjoy the day's successes without rushing into a major financial decision. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your health will remain sound, and you will feel joyful. The early restlessness may accompany the day's otherwise positive outlook, gradually easing as more encouraging experiences take center stage. Concentrated study or purposeful work will give your mind something useful to focus on. Affectionate conversations will also contribute to your lighter mood, particularly when you have something pleasant to share. A familiar routine will suit the early hours, while later you may feel more open to learning and spending time with others. By the end of the day, your sense of achievement will be closely connected with the pleasure of being fully involved in your activities.

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Tip for the Day: Begin with familiar work, then give your best concentration to learning.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)