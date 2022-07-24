Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 24, '22 states, pleasure trip

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Virgos are likely to be in the seventh heaven today, as they receive recognition for their achievements at work. Those involved in an ambitious project will give a good account of themselves. Investment in stock and mutual funds would help in earning profits. If possible make sure you enjoy the lovely romantic journey to cement the bond. A pleasure trip would help in maintaining sound health today. A fun-filled holiday at an amusement and theme park with your family is also in the offing. It is a good time to purchase a property as you may get an ideal one at a reasonable price. Although many good things happen to you at the same time you are likely to fail in benefiting from them. Virgos will have to make some efforts to keep themselves in a cheerful state. Satisfactory showing on the academic front may not be enough, so put in more effort.

Virgo Finance Today Virgo businessmen need to consider all pros and cons before announcing monetary benefits to employees. It is time for you to pave the way for some new projects to earn financial gains. You can take the help of flexible forms of borrowing like a credit card to clear immediate dues.

Virgo Family Today Virgos are likely to utilize spare time for beautification of the house. Don’t forget to take your family's permission before taking any major decision to avoid domestic problems. A suitable matrimony match may materialize for an eligible family member.

Virgo Career Today Virgo natives’ exceptional leadership skills are likely to lead to the pinnacle of professional success. Developing strategies and sincerely following them brings immediate professional success. Your appreciation will instil a sense of honour in subordinates and help improve their performance.

Virgo Health Today Virgos are likely to make necessary changes in eating habits to enjoy sound health. Tackling uncontrolled emotions brings a different kind of joy. Performing some yoga exercises or meditation will help you calm down.

Virgo Love Life Today If possible, keep a promise despite a tight schedule to save your love life. Chances of meeting long-separated beloved are high. Be considerate towards the feelings of a romantic partner to make romance thrive and prosper.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

