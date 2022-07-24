Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 24, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will be able to curb wasteful expenditure without affecting your quality of life. Someone in position of authority may manipulate you. Something new introduced on the health front will prove beneficial. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front. Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. A property is likely to be acquired by some. Good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A hike in salary or some additional perks cannot be ruled out. Good business contacts will help you reap rich rewards in terms of some lucrative deals. Some of you can get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training. Someone in the family may become a source of constant worry. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realised in a party or a get-together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those in the marketing field are likely to find the day most profitable. No problems are foreseen as far as health is concerned. Lending money now is like losing it, so desist from it. A property deal is likely to get finalised. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Professional interests will be well taken care of through your own efforts. You own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. You can be bee-minded where spending money is concerned. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. A current relationship promises a great time. A cakewalk on the academic front will help restore your faith in your capabilities.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending your extra time with lover!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You will feel delighted in receiving a payment you had given up as lost. Those in service sector may have to deal with some stubborn customers. Health wise, you are likely to feel on the top of the world. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. Stars for travel look bright and your programme for a journey will go as per plans. There is a fair chance of finalising the sale of a property.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. You will be able to effectively settle pending professional issues today. You will manage to diffuse a tense situation at home. Delay is foreseen in a journey by road. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some. Strong performance on the academic front is indicated.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financially, you will get to save a lot as you make others foot the bill for you! Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy amongst you. A promising day is foreseen for those in marketing and service sector. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short. Someone is likely to help you in getting a good property deal.

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress lover is just round the corner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A change of lifestyle just to keep good health is foreseen for some. The day turns out excellent on the professional or academic front. Chance to add to wealth may be seized by you. Differences in a joint family set up threaten to spoil the domestic atmosphere. Driving with friends in tow will be fun. Steps to acquire property may be underway. Friends are likely to bring succour to you.

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. Day appears favourable for those looking for a job. Health of those feeling under the weather is likely to improve. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. Travelling with someone whose company you enjoy will be fun. This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfilment in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Excellent earning opportunities come your way. A favourable period begins as you achieve much on the career front. Self-denial will enable you to remain fit and enjoy total health. You will be able to get the things done that you had desired for long on the domestic front. A business trip abroad will prove most fruitful. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Romance may not rock despite your valiant attempts!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. Luck favours you on the professional front. Eating right may prove your key to good health. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring, but will achieve your objective. Expect your property to remain in demand in the sellers market.

Love Focus: Those in love can face a hard time explaining their absence to lover!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A bonanza on the financial front cannot be ruled out. Businesspersons will be able to achieve much today. Health will remain good through your own efforts. You can enjoy driving around town with friends or relations. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front. A small initiative on your part is likely to bring you into the limelight.

Love Focus: Romance may not rock despite your valiant attempts!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON