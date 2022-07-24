Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 24, ‘22 states, resolve issues

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) It’s Leos’ day to shine today! Have faith in yourself in whatever you do and you will have the world eating out of your hands. Your way with words is likely to convince all those opposed to your ideas on the professional front. Money-wise it will remain a very satisfying day for you as well. Failure in learning the art of living would keep you away from a joyous feeling. Commit only when you are in a position to honour it. Choosing to keep aside time exclusively for love promises to strengthen romantic bonds. The day could bring a big surprise when you inherit some property. Time to resolve your issues with your travel buddy otherwise your vacation plans may not work out. You may face some chaos or disruption while travelling, be prepared for it. Buying property can lead to gains as property prices continue to increase. Leo natives should allow themselves to be nurtured and indulged today.

Leo Finance Today A new business proposal would lead to monetary benefits for Leo natives. Also, investment in electrical appliances can bring quick and higher returns. There would be no scarcity of money today. Leos may also purchase some antique items for home decor.

Leo Family Today A short picnic with the family may provide a good break from the usual drabness of life. Some of you can also prepare for a celebration or a wedding in the family. Normalizing relations with a sibling or elder relatives would restore the family’s harmonious atmosphere.

Leo Career Today Excellent verbal and written communication skills bring professional success for Leos. A lucrative salary package is likely to attract you to change your job. Your influential position would enable me to implement projects that will benefit others on the professional front.

Leo Health Today Ups and downs on the health front cannot be ruled out and a medical condition can warrant a visit to the doctor. Continue your fitness efforts to maintain sound health. Those of you who have been suffering from a chronic ailment may finally stumble upon a treatment that works.

Leo Love Life Today Leos are likely to strengthen romantic bonds by making compromises in love life. If you are single, you could be confused about someone you feel close to. Get to know the person, well, before you get into anything serious.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

