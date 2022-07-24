Taurus Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 24,'22 states, steady progress

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Today, Taurus natives may feel driven and motivated toward their goals. Bold innovation and continuous efforts may enable you to make steady progress on the professional front. You just need to put your best foot forward to get the best out of opportunities coming your way. You may make it a point to keep aside some time exclusively for family members. Expanding your interest too quickly and on a large, scale is likely to put a financial burden. It’s advised to travel with innovative imagination to enjoy the vacation. If you are planning a long-distance trip, be sure to consider your family and friends. Also, a small journey with your office colleagues will be surprisingly interesting. Concentration would immensely aid Taurus natives with their decision-making ability. This is a good time to finalize property as stars are poised favourably. Keeping up a good performance on the academic front will not pose many problems for Taurus students. A sharp memory would help in keeping an edge over others. An invitation to a party or wedding may be received.

Taurus Finance Today Taurus natives can take the help of some lending facilities to overcome the monetary crisis. Chances that monetary dealings might not yield expected profits. So keep your expansion plans on hold. Also, a hurried investment is likely to block your funds.

Taurus Family Today It is a day when you will find friends and loved ones gather to share a happy and memorable occasion. Unexpected good news brings happiness and cheer to the entire family. An outing with family is on the cards and is likely to prove most enjoyable for Taurus natives.

Taurus Career Today Work is likely to remain stable for Taurus natives and they may receive some good news regarding old clients or stuck projects. It’s a promising day with lovely reasonable vacancies for you. Make sure you snatch the maximum of them. Openings will be there to charm you.

Taurus Health Today Avoid wayside food, if you want to retain your good health, Taurians! An emotional weariness is likely to trouble you a little today. Your disciplined exercise regimen and healthy lifestyle will help in remain fit and energetic.

Taurus Love Life Today Failure in restraining yourself from doing something improper in a love affair would create problems. Your travel plans are smooth, but the toughest part is that your partner may not have time for a vacation today!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

