Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, 2022 states, ideal day

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Your energy level may be high and your optimism may see you getting favourable results at your workplace. You may be able to build up a strong monetary base today with your wise decisions. The day is ideal for you to complete all your pending business work. It may help streamline your efforts. Your childlike nature spreads happiness wherever you go and lightens up everyone's mood. On the love front, you will enjoy positive ties with your significant other. Students preparing for competitive exams will have to put in a lot of hard work to succeed. Any ongoing legal case involving property can be decided in your favour. This may enable you to take possession of your property. There could be some unwanted trips, which should be avoided, if possible. It is high time that your mind gets involved with the surroundings again. Get a new hobby, talk with your friends, or just mediate. It may bring peace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today Benefits through the government sector are on the cards for some. A lucrative and coveted contract may keep your coffers brimming with money. Some of you might recover old debts or dues. This may improve your financial position.

Virgo Family Today Your family is likely to remain very satisfied. Older family members may turn to you for investment based advice. Offer wise counsel. A spontaneous visit with friends or cooking a meal for your family may energize you.

Virgo Career Today You will be able to outshine your competitors. Some of you might also get benefits from senior authorities and the government. A rise in rank is yours now as your efforts are openly valued and acknowledged at the workplace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today You may be blessed with the necessary vitality to fight against any onset of disease and it will also help you to recover from any ongoing illness. Don’t skip meals due to work obligations. A new skin nourishment routine may prove beneficial.

Virgo Love Life Today If you are single you will continue getting to know someone who is been on your mind. Some singles also have a bright chance to enter into a new relationship. Your spouse will remain cooperative, and her support will be of immense help.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON