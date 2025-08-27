Virgo Horoscope Today for August 27, 2025: A lucky day awaits entrepreneurs

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not succumb to pressure Keep the love affair productive and do not let professional challenges impact your routine life. Wealth must be handled carefully, and health has minor issues. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Propose someone today to receive a positive response. New challenges at the office will keep you busy throughout the day. You are prosperous today. But you need to be careful about minor health-related issues.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the preferences of the lover, and this will strengthen the relationship. You need to be a good listener, and there should be moments to cherish. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. The second part of the day is crucial for single natives as the proposals will be positively accepted. Married females may find the interference of a third person annoying, and this demands open communication with their spouse.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You should be careful while interacting with clients, and those who hold managerial profiles will require coming up with innovative concepts. Government employees may expect high pressure from seniors and the public. Those who have interviews scheduled for today will receive an offer letter. Healthcare professionals, as well as IT personnel, may travel abroad for job reasons. Students appearing for competitive examinations will come out successful. Businessmen should be careful while handling crucial projects, as there can be minor tremors, and the returns may not be perfect.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may be there. However, you may go ahead with your routine life. You will find the day suitable to buy electronic appliances and even settle financial issues with friends. Some females will also prefer spending on a vacation abroad. You may avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative today. Entrepreneurs will receive funds from promoters in the second half of the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may impact your day. Those who have heart or lung issues need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. Some minor cuts and bruises will be common among children who may also develop a viral fever today. Females may have skin infections or minor allergies that may impact their daily lives. Avoid riding a two-wheeler at high speed. Avoid alcohol and tobacco, and drink plenty of water.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)