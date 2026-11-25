Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Horoscope Today

You will feel that the day is going your way, with good fortune supporting you and earnings exceeding your expectations. It will be a good day overall, although your mind will remain restless. News connected with your children may bring particular happiness, and recognition for them is possible. That attention can also raise your standing in society. The Moon in Taurus in your ninth house all day brings a teacher, an elder or a journey into focus, alongside a receptive mood for learning. Watch a strained exchange with your spouse; tension left unresolved may continue to affect the relationship. Your wider prospects will feel encouraging even while a close personal matter asks for a gentler touch.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

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Your relationship with your spouse may deteriorate, and an uncomfortable exchange could leave longer-lasting bitterness. The day's general good fortune will not remove the need for care in this part of your life. You will feel mentally restless, which will make it harder to stay with a conversation when you would prefer some space. Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, brings withdrawal and letting go, making you less interested in carrying every unfinished exchange into your private time. That wish to disengage will be strong. Give your partner a calm, complete reply before taking a pause. Possible good news about your children will bring a different subject into the household conversation.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

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The day favours learning, with your mood well suited to taking in an explanation or considering an elder's guidance. A teacher will have a place in your thoughts, or a journey will give your attention a wider direction. You will feel that possibilities are opening up, which will make study more appealing. At work, stronger-than-expected earnings will give your efforts a welcome context. Recognition involving your children may also enhance how you are regarded socially. Set aside a clear period for the subject that holds your interest. Your restless mind will respond better when it has something worthwhile to engage with, and the day's fortunate tone will encourage you to keep looking ahead.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} You will earn more than you expect today, making money one of the day's clearest positive developments. The improvement will feel especially pleasing because your initial expectations were lower. Expenses will also have a place in the day, so your attention will move between enjoying the gain and considering what is already going out. Mars in Leo, your twelfth house, adds drive and heat to private concerns and spending, making you keen to deal with an expense quickly. Allow a pause before acting on that urgency. The stronger income will lift your mood, while your mind will continue to turn over what the money means for your immediate choices. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You will earn more than you expect today, making money one of the day's clearest positive developments. The improvement will feel especially pleasing because your initial expectations were lower. Expenses will also have a place in the day, so your attention will move between enjoying the gain and considering what is already going out. Mars in Leo, your twelfth house, adds drive and heat to private concerns and spending, making you keen to deal with an expense quickly. Allow a pause before acting on that urgency. The stronger income will lift your mood, while your mind will continue to turn over what the money means for your immediate choices. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your health will be normal, although your mind will be restless. You will be able to enjoy the day's encouraging developments and still feel an urge to keep thinking about what comes next. A wish for solitude will become noticeable when conversation feels repetitive or emotionally demanding. Quiet time will appeal as a way to put some distance between yourself and the day's unfinished thoughts. Keep the end of the day lightly scheduled. Your mood will remain open to learning and good news, even as part of you wants to withdraw from activity and settle into your own space.

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Tip for the Day: Enjoy the stronger earnings and give your spouse a calm, attentive reply.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)