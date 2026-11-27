Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Horoscope

Home will feel more affectionate today, and you will enjoy spending time with your spouse. This warmth will complement improving working conditions, giving you greater confidence about the day ahead. Your anxiety is likely to ease as professional matters become easier to manage. You may also connect with important people who can support your career or improve your working circumstances. Their involvement will make professional matters feel less isolating. Although you will remain busy, your activities will carry a more encouraging quality than the worries you have been dealing with. Family concerns will continue to occupy your thoughts even as work places you in a more visible position.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

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Your mood will be romantic, and spending time with your spouse will be enjoyable. Venus in Libra, your second house, is in its own sign, bringing affection into family conversations and increasing your desire for comfort. A kind exchange at home will stay with you while you attend to other responsibilities. You will look forward to returning to that easy companionship once the working day allows it. A property purchase in your spouse's name is also possible, although the outcome remains uncertain. Your relationship will provide the day's clearest personal pleasure. Familiar conversations and shared moments will give affection a natural place in the evening, making home feel closely connected to what you value.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

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Working conditions are likely to improve, and useful connections with important people may strengthen your professional position. The Moon in Gemini in your tenth house all day brings attention to your work and supports public-facing responsibilities. This makes it a favourable day to demonstrate your abilities. You will be busy with duties involving other people, and your contribution is likely to receive notice. Students will find it easier to concentrate, with their minds settling more readily on their lessons. A clearer sense of purpose will help reduce anxiety around both work and studies. Make good use of the professional contacts available to you and give your current responsibilities your full attention.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Expenses may increase even as your working circumstances become more encouraging. Jupiter in Leo, your twelfth house, brings spending, charity and private matters into focus, making generosity appealing and highlighting the importance of rest. Spending on a good cause will feel worthwhile. You may also be drawn towards comforts at home, particularly those you can share with someone close. The possibility of purchasing property in your spouse's name may lead to longer-term financial discussions, although the outcome remains open. Your immediate financial picture will depend largely on your outgoings today. Work prospects and present expenses will both demand attention, each on its own timescale. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expenses may increase even as your working circumstances become more encouraging. Jupiter in Leo, your twelfth house, brings spending, charity and private matters into focus, making generosity appealing and highlighting the importance of rest. Spending on a good cause will feel worthwhile. You may also be drawn towards comforts at home, particularly those you can share with someone close. The possibility of purchasing property in your spouse's name may lead to longer-term financial discussions, although the outcome remains open. Your immediate financial picture will depend largely on your outgoings today. Work prospects and present expenses will both demand attention, each on its own timescale. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your anxiety is likely to ease, helping you feel less mentally burdened despite a busy workload. Your father's health may also improve, bringing some reassurance to family life. However, your mother's health will require attention, so make time to check on her well-being while managing your professional responsibilities. Sleep will be important, particularly with work and private concerns sharing your attention. Setting a proper stopping point in the evening will help you settle. Enjoyable time with your spouse will bring warmth to the later hours, while the need for rest will become clearer once your public responsibilities are over.

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Tip for the Day: Make room for your spouse after giving visible work your full attention.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)