Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)
Daily Prediction says,
Home will feel more affectionate today, and you will enjoy spending time with your spouse. This warmth will complement improving working conditions, giving you greater confidence about the day ahead. Your anxiety is likely to ease as professional matters become easier to manage. You may also connect with important people who can support your career or improve your working circumstances. Their involvement will make professional matters feel less isolating. Although you will remain busy, your activities will carry a more encouraging quality than the worries you have been dealing with. Family concerns will continue to occupy your thoughts even as work places you in a more visible position.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Your mood will be romantic, and spending time with your spouse will be enjoyable. Venus in Libra, your second house, is in its own sign, bringing affection into family conversations and increasing your desire for comfort. A kind exchange at home will stay with you while you attend to other responsibilities. You will look forward to returning to that easy companionship once the working day allows it. A property purchase in your spouse's name is also possible, although the outcome remains uncertain. Your relationship will provide the day's clearest personal pleasure. Familiar conversations and shared moments will give affection a natural place in the evening, making home feel closely connected to what you value.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Working conditions are likely to improve, and useful connections with important people may strengthen your professional position. The Moon in Gemini in your tenth house all day brings attention to your work and supports public-facing responsibilities. This makes it a favourable day to demonstrate your abilities. You will be busy with duties involving other people, and your contribution is likely to receive notice. Students will find it easier to concentrate, with their minds settling more readily on their lessons. A clearer sense of purpose will help reduce anxiety around both work and studies. Make good use of the professional contacts available to you and give your current responsibilities your full attention.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Expenses may increase even as your working circumstances become more encouraging. Jupiter in Leo, your twelfth house, brings spending, charity and private matters into focus, making generosity appealing and highlighting the importance of rest. Spending on a good cause will feel worthwhile. You may also be drawn towards comforts at home, particularly those you can share with someone close. The possibility of purchasing property in your spouse's name may lead to longer-term financial discussions, although the outcome remains open. Your immediate financial picture will depend largely on your outgoings today. Work prospects and present expenses will both demand attention, each on its own timescale.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Expenses may increase even as your working circumstances become more encouraging. Jupiter in Leo, your twelfth house, brings spending, charity and private matters into focus, making generosity appealing and highlighting the importance of rest. Spending on a good cause will feel worthwhile. You may also be drawn towards comforts at home, particularly those you can share with someone close. The possibility of purchasing property in your spouse's name may lead to longer-term financial discussions, although the outcome remains open. Your immediate financial picture will depend largely on your outgoings today. Work prospects and present expenses will both demand attention, each on its own timescale.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your anxiety is likely to ease, helping you feel less mentally burdened despite a busy workload. Your father's health may also improve, bringing some reassurance to family life. However, your mother's health will require attention, so make time to check on her well-being while managing your professional responsibilities. Sleep will be important, particularly with work and private concerns sharing your attention. Setting a proper stopping point in the evening will help you settle. Enjoyable time with your spouse will bring warmth to the later hours, while the need for rest will become clearer once your public responsibilities are over.
Tip for the Day: Make room for your spouse after giving visible work your full attention.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com