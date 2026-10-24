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Virgo Horoscope Today, October 24, 2026: If a disagreement occurs, a soft and respectful tone may make easier to handle

Virgo Horoscope Today: You need not correct every minor difference in method if the essential work is being done properly.

Published on: Oct 24, 2026, 04:30:06 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 23)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Monthly Horoscope: Read the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Virgo Monthly Horoscope: Read the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You may get further by making room for another person's approach instead of refining your own plan in isolation. Moon in Pisces in your seventh house all day brings cooperation, consultation and everyday dealings into focus, although another person's support is not certain. Start by asking what they are available to discuss and where they need flexibility. A partner, colleague or service provider may see a practical detail you have overlooked. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, is retrograde and makes dependable boundaries important; give an honest answer about your availability instead of accepting an open-ended request to remain helpful. A clear limit can make cooperation easier, not colder. You need not correct every minor difference in method if the essential work is being done properly. Let conversations develop without preparing your reply halfway through the other person's sentence. The day may feel more companionable when you replace assumptions with direct questions and allow a little room for negotiation. Keep your own preferences visible too.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Affection may be easier to express through attention than through an elaborate gesture. Let your partner finish an account of their day before offering a solution, particularly if they simply want to be heard. If you would appreciate company for an errand or family visit, ask directly rather than hoping they notice. Couples can enjoy making a modest plan together, provided both have a say in the details. Single readers may find conversation comfortable with someone whose manner feels considerate and unforced. Avoid turning a difference in taste into a lesson about what is sensible. Respectful speech matters with everyone, and a softer opening can make an honest disagreement much easier to handle.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

A discussion may help you improve a proposal, but establish what each person is contributing before treating it as a workable arrangement. Jupiter in Cancer, your eleventh house, is exalted and can support progress through useful networks; consider whether joining a shared work session would give your current project the structure it needs. Students may benefit from taking turns explaining a topic, with each person checking the other's reasoning. Keep space for independent revision afterwards. If a business offer arises, ask about deliverables, costs and availability rather than assuming enthusiasm means readiness. A short written summary can reveal whether everyone understood the same thing. Feedback may be useful today when you receive it as information, not as an instruction to abandon your judgement.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Make healthy choices easy enough to keep even when other people influence your schedule. Carry a simple snack if a meeting may delay lunch, and choose a realistic time for gentle exercise. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, are retrograde, suggesting that a colleague's demanding routine need not become your own standard for well-being. Select habits that fit your actual day. If you feel tired after prolonged conversation, take a quiet break without apologizing. Comfortable movement and regular meals matter more than an impressive plan.

Tip for the Day: Ask clearly for cooperation while leaving room for the other person's answer.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today, October 24, 2026: If a disagreement occurs, a soft and respectful tone may make easier to handle
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