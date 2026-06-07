Weekly Career & Money Horoscope for June 8-14, 2026

This week brings mental clarity around work and finances. A decision you've been postponing may finally become easier to make. Contracts, interviews, proposals, and important conversations areexpected. Trust logic over emotions when handling money matters.
Crystal Remedy: Sodalite bracelet or Blue Lace Agate pendant.
Your hard work is beginning to create momentum. While you may not see immediate results, everyeffort is contributing to long-term success. This is an excellent week for learning new skills, improving your business, or refining existing projects.
Crystal Remedy: Pyrite bracelet or Moss Agate pendant.
Financial disappointments or missed opportunities may still be on your mind. Instead of focusing on losses, direct your energy toward new possibilities. An unexpected solution may appear when you stop dwelling on what didn't work.
Crystal Remedy: Rhodonite bracelet or Rose Quartz pendant.
This is one of the strongest weeks for growth, abundance, and financial stability. A business, project, investment, or career goal you've been nurturing may begin showing encouraging signs of progress.
Crystal Remedy: Green Moonstone bracelet or Jade pendant.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More