Weekly Chinese Horoscope from February 19-25, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) For those born in the years of the Rat, embracing patience is crucial at this juncture. Destiny hints at intriguing developments ahead, urging individuals of this zodiac sign to trust in events unfolding. Let's look at this week's horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love (February 21): In the realm of love, it's essential to let go of past relationships that may have been hurtful. Rather than dwelling on the pain, it's more beneficial to mourn the younger version of oneself who endured those experiences. Making a commitment to self-care and self-love is paramount.

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 25): The upcoming week seems to favour quieter activities, especially for those who possess hidden or acknowledged intuitive abilities. Please pay attention to any insights or gut feelings that arise during this time, as they could prove to be groundbreaking.

Lucky Day for Career (February 23): Regarding career matters, the advice is to allow current processes to unfold naturally. Instead of seeking out new ventures, it's advisable to focus on monitoring and nurturing existing projects or responsibilities. This approach will likely yield more fruitful outcomes in the long run.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

For those born in the years of the Ox, it's important to recognize your worth even if not everyone acknowledges your inner beauty. This week, cosmic energies are aligning in your favour, cheering you on towards success.

Lucky Day in Love (February 23):

In matters of love, expressing your affection and thoughtfulness through tangible gifts can deepen your connection with your partner. Whether it's a heartfelt card, their favourite treats, or tickets to an event, let your gestures speak volumes and watch the magic unfold in your relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 24):

Some Oxen may find it beneficial to reconsider the social circles they engage in. If you consistently find yourself as the most knowledgeable person in the group, it could be time to broaden your horizons and seek out new connections that challenge and inspire you.

Lucky Day for Career (February 19):

Similar advice extends to your professional life, especially if you're feeling stagnant or longing for change. Embrace courage and dare to make bold decisions, whether it's pursuing new opportunities or exploring different career paths. Trust in your abilities and take proactive steps towards achieving your ambitions.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tigers, known for their brilliance and enigmatic nature, are advised to maintain their air of mystery this week. Keeping your cards close to your chest serves you well for now, as it's not yet time to reveal all.

Lucky Day in Love (February 19):

In matters of love, authenticity is key. Whether single or in a relationship, it's important to embrace your true self and communicate your needs openly. Hiding your desires will only lead to complications, while being true to yourself paves the way for genuine happiness.

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 21):

Take some time this week to reflect on your future aspirations. Journaling about your long-term plans can provide clarity and direction. Where do you envision yourself in five or ten years? Mapping out your goals can help guide your path forward.

Lucky Day for Career (February 22 & 23):

In your professional life, approach your tasks with confidence and purpose. However, it's crucial to set boundaries and not allow others to burden you with their responsibilities. You can negotiate to ensure fairness, but don't let anyone take advantage of your goodwill.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbits, it's a time to reflect on your accomplishments andfeel proud of how far you've come. However, there's still more to do, and making plans for the future is crucial. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Lucky Day in Love (February 25):

Love is in the air, and something new is about to blossom in your romantic life. For some, it could be the start of a long-distance relationship, while others may find themselves infatuated with a new crush that occupies their thoughts.

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 25):

Be wary of succumbing to peer pressure as you navigate social gatherings this week. It's easy to go with the flow and find yourself in situations that aren't ideal. Stay true to yourself and your values.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragons, your financial matters take centre stage this week, promising joy and satisfaction. Those engaged in investments can anticipate favourable outcomes and profitable acquisitions.

Lucky Day in Love (February 23):

This week may not be the most conducive for romantic endeavours. Instead, focus on self-care and attending to your personal needs. The timing for love will be more favourable in the near future.

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 25):

If you're feeling adventurous, consider stepping out of your comfort zone by attending a masquerade party or hosting a themed event for your friends and family. Embrace the opportunity for fun and allow everyone's inner child to shine.

Lucky Day for Career (February 22):

In your professional life, maintain diligence in your routines and responsibilities. Focus on keeping your accounts organized and systems running smoothly. While fresh starts and new ideas are on the horizon, now is the time to ensure stability and efficiency in your current endeavours.

Lucky Day for Career (February 24):

In your professional endeavours, hold off on executing your best-laid plans for now. Take the time to gather more information and observe your surroundings. Being patient and observant will serve you well as you navigate your career path.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snakes, as you plan for the future, remember to consider your loved ones. Think about who you want to bring along on your journey, who you might leave behind, and whose lives are intertwined with yours.

Lucky Day in Love (February 21):

In matters of the heart, act with swiftness and decisiveness. Pay attention to red flags that signal potential issues, but also take confidence in the green flags that indicate positive opportunities. Your energy in love is captivating and powerful this week.

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 20):

If you're considering purchasing a new home, this week is ideal for exploring properties and assessing your options. However, this may require you to venture away from your usual weekend activities.

Lucky Day for Career (February 20):

In your professional endeavours, embrace feedback and differing opinions with an open mind. Listening to concerns and criticisms can help you and your team avoid unnecessary mistakes. Remain receptive to constructive input for the benefit of your career advancement.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horses, get ready to unleash your creative side this week! Expect a surge of fantastic ideas and inspiring moments. Just remember to jot them down before they slip away!

Lucky Day in Love (February 19):

If you're feeling anxious about the future of your romantic relationship, fret not. Trust that the universe is working behind the scenes to align everything beautifully. Have faith in the cosmic forces supporting your love connection.

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 19):

Feeling more introspective than usual? Embrace it! Your introspection can actually propel your creative projects forward. Don't hesitate to communicate your needs clearly to your friends, and don't feel guilty about prioritizing your creative endeavours.

Lucky Day for Career (February 23):

In your professional life, take a laid-back approach this week. It's not the time to dive into new projects or take bold risks. Instead, focus on maintaining your routines and fulfilling your responsibilities. Let your established tasks guide your actions for now

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

This week, your heart will long for the tranquillity of nature and its grounding influence. Make sure to carve out some time for outdoor activities, whether it's a leisurely stroll in the park or simply sitting beneath a tree.

Lucky Day in Love (February 21):

For singles, the romantic scene may appear a bit dull this week. However, if you're in a relationship, anticipate enjoyable moments and opportunities for deepening your bond with your partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 23):

Some Goats may find themselves feeling disillusioned with their social circle. Whether due to intellectual or spiritual growth, or differences in political beliefs, it's essential to reflect on these relationships. Consider whether certain connections are still serving your highest good, and don't hesitate to let go of those that no longer align with your values.

Lucky Day for Career (February 24):

In your professional life, take time to refine your ideas before sharing them with others. If you sense a risk of someone appropriating your plans, it may be prudent to keep them close to your chest for now. Trust your instincts and proceed with caution when disclosing your innovative concepts.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Roosters, your ability to manifest your desires is particularly potent this week. Seize this opportunity to bring your wishes to fruition, and your hard work will be duly rewarded.

Lucky Day in Love (February 23):

In matters of the heart, practice active listening over speaking this week. Doing so will broaden your perspective, introduce you to new experiences, and deepen your connection with your partner, if you're in a relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 21):

Be cautious if an old friend attempts to re-enter your life this week. Trust your intuition; if you sense they haven't changed for the better, it's best to keep your distance.

Lucky Day for Career (February 22):

For your professional endeavours, consider conducting a money manifestation ritual or a success ritual using red and black candles. The energy is ripe for attracting financial abundance and achieving your career goals.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Tune into your thoughts and intuition this week; they'll serve as your guardians and lead you towards the right path. Those blessed with psychic abilities will notice a strengthening in their intuitive powers.

Lucky Day in Love (February 21):

In matters of the heart, be cautious about allowing outside influences, whether it's a third party or even family members, to interfere too much in your romantic affairs. Maintain boundaries to protect your relationship's privacy.

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 20):

If you feel drawn to spending more time alone this week, embrace it without guilt. Focus on self-care and let your inner voice guide you. It's okay to prioritize your well-being.

Lucky Day for Career (February 18 & 19):

Career-wise, trust that things are unfolding as they should, especially if you've recently made plans for advancement. Stay committed to your duties and routines, and opportunities for celebration will arise in due time.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pigs, trust your heart's wisdom, particularly in matters relating to spirituality and dreams. Stay true to yourself, and don't let others sway you with peer pressure.

Lucky Day in Love (February 21):

In love, embrace your creativity and infuse fun into your interactions with your partner. Exciting adventures and romantic moments await!

Lucky Day in Friendship (February 22):

Some Pigs may feel ready to expand their social circle or make new friends. Don't hold back, and don't let others' jealousy deter you from forming new connections.

Lucky Day for Career (February 21):

Career-wise, stick to your routines and responsibilities for now. Opportunities to try something new will come later. Focus on being observant and laying the groundwork for future success