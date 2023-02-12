Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 12-18, 2023: Unpredicted situations on cards

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 12-18, 2023: Unpredicted situations on cards

Updated on Feb 12, 2023 02:21 AM IST

Horoscope Weekly for February 12-18 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. Good money management could allow you to put away more money and invest in opportunities with higher potential returns.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians may have a good time when they are surrounded by their loved ones. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, there will probably be a lot of good energy at home. Your love life could be utterly blissful. Your significant other is likely to propose and seal the relationship. Good money management could allow you to put away more money and invest in opportunities with higher potential returns. However, things on the job might be a little unstable. If you want to keep up with the competition, you might need to work on your weaknesses. Recurring health problems are likely to make you feel miserable. It's possible that if you get checked out, it'll help you feel better. The timing for a trip might not be ideal at the moment, so postpone it. Profits could be substantial for those looking to dispose of family land. Exam success is on the cards as students zero in on areas of concern.

Aquarius Finance This Week

Aquarius natives may see returns on investments made in the past. Investing in an immovable asset could pay off handsomely. In the coming days, a new business venture will likely gain traction.

Aquarius Family This Week

It's likely that everyone will have a fantastic time on the family trip. Having a party at home can be a great way to bond with family and friends. Some of you may move into the house of your dreams, where you can help spread joy to your loved ones.

Aquarius Career This Week

Professionally, this week may not go as planned. Your chances of getting promoted are low, and your superiors may start delegating more work to people under you. There may be times when you need to maintain your composure.

Aquarius Health This Week

The health of Aquarius natives is likely to fluctuate this week. There is a chance that some chronic illnesses will flare up again, causing suffering and worry. Changes to your diet may help you get through this rough patch.

Aquarius Love Life This Week

Having a partner who you can lean on for comfort and understanding is important. This will probably make you closer to one another. Have fun with your romantic interactions. There is a good possibility that your relationship will last forever.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

