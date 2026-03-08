Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 8-14, 2026: Astrology hints at new romantic possibilities

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Maintain a positive attitude Aquarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The romantic life will be productive, and you may also prefer new assignments that may appear challenging. No medical issues will also come up this week.

Catch up with bright romantic moments. You are good in terms of job and finance. You will also be free from major illnesses of any type.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week There will also be minor ego issues that demand immediate settlement. Some relationships will demand the intervention of parents, while a few love affairs will also have trouble over the interference of a third person, including a friend. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover to express their feelings. You must be more expressive in terms of love. This will also strengthen the flow of romance. Single natives will find a new love.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week There will be opportunities waiting at the workplace. If you are into automobiles or machines, new options will come up to prove your proficiency. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious not miss the deadline. Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. You will also clear job interviews and examinations. Businessmen will be successful in signing new contracts with clients that will also bring in good returns in the coming days.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week Avoid blind investments in the stock market. Instead, learn the trends and take the help of a financial expert for better results. Some females may inherit a part of the property, while there can also be financial issues with siblings. This week is also good to buy electronic appliances and vehicles. Ensure you settle all pending dues, and businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week No major illness will trouble you. However, minor infections will be there. It is good to be careful while boarding a train or a bus. You may also have a viral fever or sore throat this week. Athletes should be careful on the ground as minor injuries may happen. You may also go for morning or evening walks, as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)