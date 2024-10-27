Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts a trouble-free weekend

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, nothing matches your charisma Walk into a new love relationship and also prefer a trouble-free professional life this week. Spend time with the family to overcome the official stress. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, October 27- November 2, 2024: Walk into a new love relationship and also prefer a trouble-free professional life this week.

Keep your love affair safe from egos and put in efforts to take the relationship to the next level with the support of parents. Ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks without compromising on quality. No major financial issues will be there but health can give trouble.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be sincere in your approach and resolve every problem before it goes out of hand. The first part of the week may witness minor hiccups in the love life. However, things will improve as the week progresses. Sometimes, a coworker or friend will surprise you with a proposal. You will come across someone attractive while traveling at an official meeting or a family event. Long-distance love affairs require more time and communication. Ensure you also stay away from extramarital affairs.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

More opportunities to professionally grow will knock on the door this week. Utilize them smartly. Those who are into media, literature, sports, and music will have a tight schedule but more chances to display their talent. You may see new opportunities abroad and the second part of the week is good to quit the job. Minor productivity issues may impact businessmen and it is crucial to have a proper plan to overcome this crisis.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good this week. There will be prosperity in life and this is the time to utilize the wealth to accomplish personal aspirations. You may try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Those who are fortunate will win a legal battle or even inherit a family property. Businessmen will clear all pending dues while partnerships may not bring in expected finance.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have a balanced personal and professional life. While you need to stop the office stress from invading your personal space, it is also crucial to spend more time with the family. Those who have cardiac issues should be careful to not lift heavy objects. This week is also good to join a meditation session or a yoga class.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)