Weekly Horoscope Aries, April 20-26, 2025 predicts academic growth
Aries Weekly Horoscope from April 20-26, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Students will also be successful in examinations.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, – Accustom with the surroundings
Keep troubles out of the love affair. You should also be careful to meet the professional expectations this week. Look for smart options to invest money.
Settle the disputes with the lover and avoid delving into the unpleasant past. Your professional performance is crucial for career growth. No major monetary issue will disturb you. Health is also good this week.
Aries Love Horoscope This Week
Do not let the love affair go wild this week. It is your responsibility to settle the issues with a mature attitude. Your partner may require you to spend more time together. Value the emotions of the lover and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Some married females will connect with the ex-lover which may seriously impact the marital life. Single male natives will also be successful in meeting someone special this week.
Aries Career Horoscope This Week
Pay more attention to your job as there can be controversies surrounding you. A coworker may allege irregularities related to performance and you need to be ready to face them with proper facts. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will take up cases that attract public attention. Share new ideas and concepts at meetings and this will add value to your profile. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new territories. Students will also be successful in examinations.
Aries Money Horoscope This Week
There will be monetary disputes with siblings. It is good to avoid property-related discussions, especially in the first part of the week. This will lead to mental worries. You may win a legal battle over property and this may invite the ire of some relatives. Some natives will succeed in getting a professional appraisal that will impact the bank balance. Some traders will have good profits this week. However, government regulations would incur huge financial expenses.
Aries Health Horoscope This Week
It is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. You may join a gym or a yoga club to maintain physical fitness. Children will be free from viral fever but oral health issues and minor bruises will be there. Females may develop gynecological complications that may require medical attention. Seniors should be careful to avoid sugar and oil from the plate.
Aries Sign Attributes
- Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
- Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
- Symbol: Ram
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Head
- Sign Ruler: Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Red
- Lucky Number: 5
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Aries Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
