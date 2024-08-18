Weekly Horoscope Aries, August 18-24, 2024 predicts challenges at work

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Every problem is an opportunity for you Weekly Horoscope Aries, August 18-24, 2024. Fortunately, both wealth & health are also fine.

Look for the best moments to express love to the crush. Be sincere in work and success will be yours this week. Fortunately, both wealth & health are also fine.

Consider resolving the issues in the relationship before things go out of control. Be ready to take up challenges at work. Professional success is also complemented by good health and wealth.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your love affair straight and simple. Do not let tremors go beyond control. Take up decisions in consultation with the lover and this can have positive results. Single Aries natives will see a new person walking into their lives as the week progresses. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose and the response will be mostly positive. Some married relationships will have tremors as a result of interferences from a third person.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your calmness steady at work and this can lead to success in professional decisions. Your commitment at the workplace will have many takers. Have a plan B whenever you appear for a team meeting. Some professionals will travel this week while your decision making power will be tested. Utilize your technical knowledge wherever required. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful of your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Financial status will be intact. Wealth will come in previous investments while you may sell or buy a new property. Those who are into business will find funds from promoters, making the business run smoothly. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Handle all health issues with care. Some seniors may develop breath-related problems that will need medical care. Be careful while driving and follow all traffic rules. Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestion issues in the second part of the week. Avoid adventure sports and also maintain a distance from people with negative thoughts.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)