Weekly Horoscope Cancer, August 18-24, 2024 predicts positive results

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a good team player Weekly Horoscope Cancer, August 18-24, 2024. Sit with your partner to express your feelings and share your emotions.

Spread happiness in your love life. Consider spending more time at work and you will fulfill the requirements at work. Your health is also perfect this week.

Keep your love life free from issues. Be a good listener in the love life. Take up new tasks at the office this week. Financial success is your companion. You are healthy this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be productive this week. Sit with your partner to express your feelings and share your emotions. Do not let the partner complain about lack of affection. Instead, shower love unconditionally. Singles may meet the love interest, and proposals are likely to get accepted. Some natives who are on the verge of a break may resolve the crisis to make the relationship stronger. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. Married females have higher chances to conceive and you may plan to expand the family.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your professional life calm and free from tremors. Have a positive approach towards the tasks at the office and this will help you obtain positive results. Be innovative at team discussions and your ideas will have many takers. Do not let emotions rule you and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Some Cancer natives will switch jobs this week and will also see opportunities abroad.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will be at your side. Consider smart monetary decisions and you may also be successful earning good returns from previous investments. For those of you who have been working and earning through foreign returns, a fluctuating dollar reserve can make you wonder about the future. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. You need proper financial planning and taking professional help will be a good idea.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

No major ailment will impact the routine life. If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the first part of the week. Females may have gynecological issues while seniors may complain about pain at joints.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)