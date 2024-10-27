Weekly Horoscope Cancer, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts abundant luck

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, risks Make You Stronger Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, October 27- November 2, 2024: This week, you will see interesting activities in the love life including a new proposal.

Look for pleasant moments in love and ensure you tackle all professional issues with a happy note. Financially you are good and your health is also positive.

This week, you will see interesting activities in the love life including a new proposal. Consider smart investment decisions while professional life will have many creative moments. You can also be confident about your health.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Share the emotions with your partner and also spend more time. Minor frictions will be there but ensure you resolve them before things go out of hand. Your attitude is crucial in the love affair and you may also plan a vacation where you can take a call on the future. Single Cancer natives may find someone interesting and the second part of the week is good for expressing their feelings. Married females may conceive and you can be serious about expanding the family.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

There can be issues at the workplace but you will overcome them diligently. Your reputation at the office will go up as you handle multiple tasks, each crucial one efficiently. Those who are into IT, healthcare, transport, animation, banking, and architecture will see new opportunities abroad. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities will have good reason to smile.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

As the Goddess of fortune will be at your side, you will successfully earn wealth this week. Smart financial management will ensure your prosperity in the future. Be ready to help a friend or relative. Businessmen may have tax-related issues while raising funds through promoters is also possible this week. Some natives will also have a celebration within the family where you will be required to spend a good amount.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you stay healthy this week. Some females may have gynecological issues while kids are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen. The second part of the week is good to try adventure activities including underwater sports. However, pregnant females should stay a distance from these. Exercise regularly and when you are not getting time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)