Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 23-29, 2025: This week brings steady moves

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, a week of steady moves ahead

Patience rewards you through clear actions, calm choices, and warm connections. Trust your own rhythm and take time to enjoy the little moments this week. Capricorn Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

This week brings a sense of direction and clarity, especially regarding your personal and professional plans. Even if things move slowly, your hard work will bring satisfying results. You will likely notice growth in your ability to stay calm during stressful moments. This brings peace to your relationships too. Try to keep an open mind and surround yourself with positive people. Good communication and small breaks will help you manage your time well.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Love feels calm and comforting this week. You might enjoy meaningful moments filled with love and laughter. If you’re in a relationship, your bond may strengthen through deeper talks about life and dreams. Your partner may surprise you with kind gestures or thoughtful support. If you're single, a new friendship could grow into something special, especially if you stay open and friendly.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Your steady work style makes a big impact at the office or in business. You may complete long-pending tasks and clear up confusion around your projects. People around you will respect your practical ideas and patience. A senior or team member may appreciate your commitment. Slow and sure steps will bring big benefits. It’s a good week to focus on planning for the long-term instead of rushing into things.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Your money matters stay stable, giving you a sense of relief. You may feel confident about handling your expenses. Avoid spending on things you don’t need right now. If you're planning to buy something big, think carefully and wait for the right time. A past investment may start showing progress. This week is perfect for setting up a simple savings habit if you haven’t already. A little care today will help you feel more secure tomorrow.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Health stays balanced as long as you stay aware of your body’s needs. Avoid skipping meals and make time for stretching or walking. A calm mind will help you stay strong. Breathing practices, light yoga, or prayer will refresh your mind and help you sleep better. Drink enough water and choose natural foods like fruits and vegetables.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color : Grey

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

