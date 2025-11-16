Weekly Horoscope Gemini, November 16-22, 2025: It's a week to prove your mettle at work

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, take up risks to be stronger A happy love life is backed by a productive professional one. Both your finances and health are also positive. Wealth will be crucial in investment decisions. Gemini Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle relationship issues on a positive note. There will be opportunities at the office to prove the mettle. No major financial problem will trouble you while health will also be good.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Some pleasant things may happen, including the approval from parents for marriage or acceptance of the proposal. You will be happy to resolve some issues with the lover. Females may also consider going back to the ex-lover. Those who are new to a love affair must be careful not to impose the concepts on the lover. Single females may expect a proposal from a coworker or classmate. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse to spare the family life.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

No major challenge will come up, but new opportunities to relocate abroad will knock on the door. This will be more visible in the lives of IT professionals, civil engineers, copy designers, and healthcare professionals. You can be serious about changing jobs as new options will hit the door. Pick the right choice and see how your professional life transforms. Businessmen will be successful in clearing the issues in the partnerships. The second part of the week is also good to launch a new product or concept.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will come in, and you are good at making smart investment decisions. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport. You will pick the first part of the week to buy a vehicle or a new property. You may also consider a vacation abroad and make hotel reservations and flight bookings as the monetary status permits.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a balanced office and personal life. Some females may develop gynecological issues this week. However, your health will be generally fine, and you will have good sleep. Children need to be careful while playing. The second part of the week will be crucial for those who have heart-related issues. You must also be ready to give up both tobacco and alcohol.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)