Weekly Horoscope Libra, August 18-24, 2024 predicts new partnerships

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be a patient listener Weekly Horoscope Libra, August 18-24, 2024. Propose someone this week to receive a positive response.

Have a splendid love relationship and consider taking up new roles at work. Your commitment to your personal life demands control over financial expenditure.

Propose someone this week to receive a positive response. Consider giving the best performance at the office and handle wealth diligently. Your health is also in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful while you have heated arguments as this can lead to turbulence. Do not lose your temper and also do not insult the lover as this can even lead to a breakup. Your relationship should be transparent and married Libras must not get back into a previous love affair as this can serious impact on marital life. You will get attracted to someone at college, the workplace, in the neighborhood, or at a party or official event. The relationship will grow gradually.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Continue working with sincerity and commitment. You will stay in the good book of the management. Some females will be victims of office politics. Those who are into fashion, textiles, electronics, or health-related jobs will see more opportunities this week. You will need to work more hours this week but this will prove fruitful. New opportunities in business may come in and based on them, try expanding your turf. Maybe, you will find new partnerships and this will also work out for good.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in but it is wise to cut down expenditure. Your target should be to save for a rainy day. Avoid large-scale investments including speculative business. You may also need to provide financial assistance to a needy sibling. Businessmen will raise funds for expansions while you may also pick the second part of the week to settle a monetary dispute involving a sibling.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Despite minor illnesses including migraine, viral fever, and sore throat, you will be good. No major medical issue will trouble the week. Pregnant females should avoid lifting heavy objects while some seniors may have complaints related to sleep. There can be high mental pressure due to professional or personal problems. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)