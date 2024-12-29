Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025 predicts foreign opportunities

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let challenges go unattended Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025. Spare time for the partner and engage in activities that you both love.

Ensure you meet the requirements of the lover and the office life will also be productive. Financial issues won’t affect the life. Health is also normal.

This week, you will see interesting activities in the love life including a new proposal. Be confident about your professional skills. Both money and health will be at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let minor issues impact the flow of love in the relationship. Spare time for the partner and engage in activities that you both love. Plan a vacation to a hill station or to the beachside. Give surprise presents to strengthen the bonding. Always stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Married females may also prefer going the family way.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

No major task will keep you busy but ensure you accomplish every assigned job. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments. You may receive an appraisal this week. Some professionals may also see opportunities to relocate abroad. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Do not let monetary issues impact your routine life. Minor hiccups may be there but you need to control the expenditure and overcome this crisis. Some Libras will succeed in resolving a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Entrepreneurs may need to spend money on legal issues and be prepared for that. This week is also good to donate money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful when you have breath-related issues. There can also be complications related to kidneys. Some seniors may complain about sleep disorders that will require medical attention. Give up smoking this week and also start the day with mild exercise or a walk. Spend more time with the family to keep the mind relaxed. Some females may develop viral fever or skin-related infections this week.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)