Weekly Horoscope Libra, October 20-26, 2024 predicts fortune in love

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for opportunities this week Look for pleasant moments to celebrate in the relationship. Do not get into arguments at work and ensure you also have control over financial affairs. Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: Look for pleasant moments to celebrate in the relationship.

Be expressive in the love affair and ensure you resolve all minor issues with the partner before things go out of control. Keep a positive attitude at work and meet the demands of the clients. Handle money smartly this week. Health may also be in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Have a great week in terms of love. Keep the partner in a good mood and this will reflect in the love affair. You both need to be caring and must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. Avoid office romance, especially with married coworkers. Some single females are lucky to fall in love this week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Be focused on your professional target today. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will take up cases that attract public attention. Share new ideas and concepts at meetings and this will add value to your profile. Beware of office politics and gossip that may impact your morale. Ensure to be in the good book of the management and stay away from every controversy. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues will be there but the routine life will be unaffected. You may resolve a monetary or property dispute with a sibling or relative. The first part of the week is not good to invest in stock or speculative business. You should also stay away from launching new business ventures during this period. Some Libras will pick this week to donate money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Some females will develop breathing issues and children should be careful to skip junk food. Athletes will develop minor injuries. You should also be careful about pain in joints. Drink plenty of water this week and avoid alcohol.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)