Weekly Horoscope Libra, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts new ventures

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ideals guide you! Push for more opportunities to prove your mettle at work. Overcome the relationship issues and ensure you spend more time together. Wealth is positive this week. ibra Weekly Horoscope Today, October 27- November 2, 2024: Both health and wealth are also at your side.

Be sincere and committed in the love life and also let the lover make crucial decisions. Utilize every professional opportunity to be successful in the job. Both health and wealth are also at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

While you skip arguments, it is also crucial to be careful about unpleasant discussions that may pave the way for misunderstandings. Some females may misinterpret the statements by the lover, leading to chaos. A new person will enter your life in the first half of the week. Be ready to propose to make your life vibrant and joyous. Some people may also find lost love which would bring the fun and joy back to life.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Your focus must be your job and despite minor challenges, you need to meet the expected results. This will help you stay in the good book of the management. Some healthcare professionals will handle complicated cases this week. Avoid office politics and ensure your focus is on the job. You’ll see the results sooner. Those who have interviews scheduled can be confident about the results. Businessmen will succeed in signing new deals to expand their business. You may also launch new ventures by the middle of the week to taste success.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Though you may utilize the wealth to fulfill your long-cherished dreams of owning a new home or a vehicle, some Libras may also consider long-term investment options including mutual funds. Take steps to settle a financial dispute with a friend or relative. The second part of the week is good for planning a vacation abroad while businessmen will be serious about launching new ventures that promise good returns in the coming days.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be intact this week and no serious health issues will disturb you. Some seniors may complain about chest pain or breathing issues and you need to consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasy. Females with asthma or allergy-related issues should be careful while traveling to new areas. Avoid aerated drinks and alcohol as they can hurt your stamina.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

