Weekly Horoscope Libra, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts good profit

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You decide your destiny Weekly Horoscope Libra, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. Utilize your skills to keep the relationship going. Spend more time together and also communicate properly.

Look for moments to excel in romance. Your commitment at work will bring out positive results this week. Financially you are good to make smart investments.

No challenge will disrupt both love and professional journey. Be smart while spending money and ensure you will be careful about your health.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be fabulous this week. Despite minor friction in the relationship, nothing devastating will happen. Utilize your skills to keep the relationship going. Spend more time together and also communicate properly. This will ensure you share the emotions and no misunderstandings happen between you guys. Single Libras may find new love, especially in the first half of the week. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get good profit. Do not say no to new assignments as they promise career growth. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Students expecting admission to a foreign university can expect happy news. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will be there but some Libras will have monetary issues with relatives. You may win a legal battle over property that can also annoy a sibling. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. Some Libras will pick the week to settle a financial dispute with a sibling or a friend.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

No serious medical issue will impact you this week. However, some seniors may complain about uneasiness, especially breathing-related issues. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

