Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 12-18, 2023: See healthy profits

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, your health and fitness will improve as you participate in outdoor games and activities, and you'll also be able to avoid several illnesses. The money you've invested in the past is likely to increase in value. You might feel more confident about making large purchases if you have access to the second source of income. Positive romantic outcomes are likely for you. A peaceful night alone together can be rejuvenating for you and your significant other. Nonetheless, things at home could be tense. The new ventures you start this week that merge your personal and professional interests will start to pay off immediately. It's possible to enjoy both worlds perpetually. Just do it! A sudden trip may bring fantastic gains, so be ready for it. Some real estate investors may see healthy profits. Excellent grades are possible for students employing a new approach.

Sagittarius Finance This Week

Your financial situation should remain stable, and you may even improve it by investing in a fixed asset. Having that second source of income could help you financially. The potential for a trade upswing is also strong.

Sagittarius Family This Week

The home front can be trying for Sagittarius natives. The well-being of a senior living at home may become a shared concern. Misunderstandings could ruin the harmony at home. Get things back to normal as soon as possible.

Sagittarius Career This Week

Professionally, this week is excellent, and a promotion may be in the cards. Some applicants will show up for interviews and perform admirably. On the other hand, resist the urge to take your coworkers' sarcastic encouragement as permission to slack off.

Sagittarius Health This Week

Sagittarius natives can expect to keep enjoying excellent health. Having a healthy body can be beneficial. Jogging and running are excellent forms of exercise, and they will probably help you. Take advantage of your healthy state.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

Sagittarius individuals can expect a romantically fulfilling time with their significant other. If you're lucky, you and your partner can enjoy some alone time on a romantic vacation.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON