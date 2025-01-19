Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, January 19-25, 2025 predicts no financial hiccup

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, maintain a positive attitude Look for ways to settle the issues in the love life. Share happiness and also prove your mettle at the workplace. Health requires special attention this week. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope January 19 to 25, 2025: Health requires special attention this week.

You need to be romantically productive. Settle the issues within the office and ensure you take care of wealth diligently. Minor health issues may create issues.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful while having disagreements. Do not complicate issues and ensure you take the right steps while having issues in the love affair. You may come across someone while traveling, at an official meeting, or a function. Some females will also go back to the old relationship. Married females should be careful to keep the members at the house of the spouse happy as this will strengthen the marital relationship. You may also plan a vacation where you both engage in exciting and romantic activities.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be innovative at team meetings and have a Plan B wherever required. Some professionals will travel for job reasons and perhaps to even places abroad. Some natives can expect minor troubles in the form of troublesome clients, office politics, and unhappy seniors but you will overcome these issues with your performance. Job seekers may find a new job. Businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities and entrepreneurs can consider launching new ventures or ideas which will work out in the future.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial hiccup will trouble you. There will be prosperity which will reflect upon the lifestyle. There will be no shortage of income as you will receive money from different sources. You may also receive a loan from a bank. This will help businessmen who face a shortage of funds. Invest in property, gold, stock, and the share market. Long-term investments made this week will ensure a prosperous tomorrow. You may also be able to meet the educational expenses of your child.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on your health this week. There can be complications associated with breathing and some seniors may complain about sleep-related issues. You may also have issues associated with skin, teeth, and bones. Avoid rash driving and follow all traffic rules.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

