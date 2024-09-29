Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts new aspects of love

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of morals. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable on any day of the week.

Explore new aspects of love. Keep your options open at work and this will invite promotions or appraisals. Your wealth will also be positive this week.

Stay calm even at turbulent times to stay happy in the relationship. Be careful to not hurt the emotions of your lover. Take up new roles at work that will prove your mettle. Utilize the wealth smartly and settle all financial dues this week. Your health will also be normal.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Minor tremors may be there in the existing love life and you need to take the steps to settle it without chaos. You should avoid unpleasant discussions which may impact your relationship. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable on any day of the week. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but this may also impact the present affair. You may plan a vacation abroad where you may spend more time together.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Despite the productivity issues, your week will be good and there will be challenges that will prove your potential. You may receive cooperation from junior-level team members but that may not be sufficient to deliver good output. Be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. Those who are new in an office should be diplomatic while communicating with seniors. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. Businessmen will be serious about taking the trade to new areas.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status is intact. This promises a stable monetary life. You will also buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate the home this week. Some natives may require helping a relative or assisting a friend with medical expenses. You may also consider a vacation abroad with the family as the monetary status permits that. A financial dispute within the family will be settled and you can also donate wealth to charity.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may come up but your routine life will be safe. Some Sagittarius natives will have respiratory issues or chest-related infections. Children should be careful as minor allergies or virus-related infections will be there. Those who have diabetes or high blood pressure must also be careful.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)