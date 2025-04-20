Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, April 20-26, 2025 predicts hiccups into opportunities
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope from April 20-26, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Change the hiccups into opportunities.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Change the hiccups into opportunities
Settle the love issues and consider sparing time for better performance at the workplace. Your financial status demands more attention and health is normal.
Keep the love affair intact this week. Give the best at work. Financial prosperity influences your investment decisions. Health is also fine this week.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Be a caring person and a good listener. Spend more time with the lover and you may also introduce the lover to the family this week. Some love affairs will see turbulence over the interference of a relative which may lead to serious issues if not unchecked this week. Married Scorpios should not get into a relationship with an ex-lover and must also avoid office romance that may damage the marital life.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
Stay in the good book of the management. Be diplomatic while conversing with clients. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. Have a plan B whenever you appear for a team meeting. Some professionals will travel this week while your decision-making power will be tested. Utilize your technical knowledge wherever required. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad. There will be no shortage of funds and this ensures smooth movement of business.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in but it is crucial to keep a tab on expenditure. You may go ahead with the idea of renovating the house or buying a new property. The second part of the week is also good for resolving a monetary issue within the family. You may spend money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
No major health issue will disrupt the routine life. However, you need to be careful while having sleep-related issues. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Ensure you practice yoga and meditation as the stress level will be under control. You should also be careful while taking part in adventure sports. Some athletes may develop injuries on the ground. Those who have heart or chest-related issues will demand medical attention this week.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
