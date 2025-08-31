Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, August 31- September 6, 2025: Time to fix your financial issues

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your companion Keep your relationship free from troubles. Pay attention to the professional responsibilities. Avoid major monetary investments. There can be health issues as well. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay happy with your lover and continue giving the best professional results at the workplace. Minor financial issues may come up. Your health is in good shape.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Value the emotions of the lover and spend more time together this week. Communication is crucial in a love affair, and some relationships will also be back on track after both lovers talk openly this week. Your parents will approve of the love, and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. Some love affairs will also turn into marriage. Single natives can pick the first part of the week to express their feelings to their crush. Married females can consider expanding their family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment may be questioned by a coworker, and it is crucial to avoid criticism at the workplace to save your reputation. You should also be ready to take up new risks related to the job. Those who are into the arts and creative sectors will have opportunities to display their talent. You need to be careful while handling clients with temper issues. Job seekers may clear an interview and receive an offer letter with a good package. Businessmen will make contact with new people who may be helpful in the future.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

There is no scope for major investments in the stock market. However, you may settle a monetary issue with a friend or relative over wealth. You are also good at donating money to charity. Some females will succeed in inheriting a part of the property, and the second part of the week is good to take a call on buying a property.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

There can be health issues, and some natives will develop lung-related disorders. Viral fever, digestive issues, and vision-related issues may also come up. Be careful about chest-related infections this week. Your health may deteriorate in the last part of the week. Pregnant females should avoid lifting heavy objects, while some seniors may have complaints related to sleep.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

