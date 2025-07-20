Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 20-26, 2025: Wealth from new sources

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you never compromise on ideals A happy love life backed by professional success. Be careful about financial decisions but there will be wealth from the stock market. Your health is good. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You may be happy to know that your love relationship will be intact this week. Professional success will also exist along with good wealth. Your health is also in good shape.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to settle ego-related issues in the love affair Those who are new to the love affair must avoid digging into the past of the lover which may upset the emotions. The second part of the week is good to express the feeling to the crush while some females will go back to the ex-lover. Do not let a third person enter and dictate things in your love affair as this can lead to chaos. Some long-distance relationships may not work out this week and problems will get severe.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Your career will be highly packed this week. Some tasks will demand additional working hours and you may be stuck at the workstation. Put in the efforts to settle issues with seniors. There will also be requirements to come up with innovative concepts. IT, healthcare, animation, transport, aviation, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad. Businessmen waiting for new partnerships will have positive results in the second part of the week. Students may expect admission to higher studies.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will be there. However, you should also be careful to not spend a big amount on luxury items. Instead, saving for a rainy day should be the priority. You may also have to handle a legal issue involving a friend or relative that will require financial expenditure. You may also buy a car this week. Businessmen will succeed in getting good returns from trade.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will come up and you will recover from all ailments. However, some children will have minor cuts while playing. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water. You should also consume a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

