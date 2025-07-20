Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 20-26, 2025: Wealth from new sources
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you never compromise on ideals
A happy love life backed by professional success. Be careful about financial decisions but there will be wealth from the stock market. Your health is good.
You may be happy to know that your love relationship will be intact this week. Professional success will also exist along with good wealth. Your health is also in good shape.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Be ready to settle ego-related issues in the love affair Those who are new to the love affair must avoid digging into the past of the lover which may upset the emotions. The second part of the week is good to express the feeling to the crush while some females will go back to the ex-lover. Do not let a third person enter and dictate things in your love affair as this can lead to chaos. Some long-distance relationships may not work out this week and problems will get severe.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
Your career will be highly packed this week. Some tasks will demand additional working hours and you may be stuck at the workstation. Put in the efforts to settle issues with seniors. There will also be requirements to come up with innovative concepts. IT, healthcare, animation, transport, aviation, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad. Businessmen waiting for new partnerships will have positive results in the second part of the week. Students may expect admission to higher studies.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
No major monetary issue will be there. However, you should also be careful to not spend a big amount on luxury items. Instead, saving for a rainy day should be the priority. You may also have to handle a legal issue involving a friend or relative that will require financial expenditure. You may also buy a car this week. Businessmen will succeed in getting good returns from trade.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
No major medical issue will come up and you will recover from all ailments. However, some children will have minor cuts while playing. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water. You should also consume a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
