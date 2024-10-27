Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts good sources to invest

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 27, 2024 04:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for October 27- November 2, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial prosperity and good health also exist this week.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, resolve the mystery surrounding the life

Settle the love-related issues and take up new responsibilities that will test your mettle. Financial prosperity and good health also exist this week.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, October 27- November 2, 2024: Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision.
You will see bright moments in the relationship and ensure you also meet the professional's expectations. Financially you are good and your health is also positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hurt the emotions of your lover. Whenever you feel a gap in the relationship, talk openly with the spouse and douse the fire before it goes out of control. Female Scorpios may receive a proposal in the first half of the week while attending a function and you can decide on how the response needs to be. Those who are serious about the relationship can discuss with their parents about the marriage.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Show the willingness to take up new charges at the office. Those who are juniors in a team need to be active and should not hesitate to express opinions even while at team meetings. Office politics is a major issue that you may have to deal with. Some professionals will have a tight schedule while a few will also switch jobs for better packages. Female managers and team leaders may face some problems within the team and you need to diplomatically handle them.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may exist in the first part of the week and the investment returns may not be as per your expectation. This may prevent you from crucial monetary decisions. However, things will improve as the week progresses. There will be expenditure within the family. Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good this week. However, some female Scorpios may complain about migraine and children may have minor cuts while playing. Take care of the diet and skip junk food and aerated drinks. Instead have more leafy vegetables this week. Some male natives may complain about chest pain or breathing issues and you need to consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasiness.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
