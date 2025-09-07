Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 7-13, 2025: Tussles in your work life

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos in life Expect a strong love bond and take up new responsibilities at the workplace. You will see opportunities to augment the wealth, but health may give trouble. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep your love life robust and avoid controversies at the workplace. Ensure you handle wealth carefully. Minor health issues may give you a tough time.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hurt the emotions of the lover. You should be careful while having disagreements, as a comment or gesture may cause a serious rift in the love affair. Always value the emotions of the partner, and you should also be careful to provide personal space to the lover. The second part of the week is good for getting the approval of parents, while some females will also feel cheated in the love affair.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Minor productivity issues will trouble you in the first part of the week, and this will also invite the ire of seniors. You should be careful about office politics, as a senior will try to belittle your achievements. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become. Your dedication, commitment, and hard work will be appreciated and rewarded. You may expect a hike in the status of the job. Businessmen may launch a new concept or idea this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financial issues will be there, but the routine life will be unaffected. A bank loan will be approved, and a financial dispute with a sibling will be settled. As wealth comes in, you will be keen to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week, and ensure you have enough money in the coffers ready.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You may have cardiac issues or respiratory problems. Some children will also develop viral fever or oral health issues, which may require consulting a doctor. Pregnant females must avoid underwater sports. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the first part of the week. The first half of the week is good for surgery, and you may also recover from ailments.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)