Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 7-13, 2025: Tussles in your work life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 04:01 am IST

Weekly Horoscope Taurus: Keep your love life robust and avoid controversies at the workplace.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos in life

Expect a strong love bond and take up new responsibilities at the workplace. You will see opportunities to augment the wealth, but health may give trouble.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep your love life robust and avoid controversies at the workplace. Ensure you handle wealth carefully. Minor health issues may give you a tough time.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hurt the emotions of the lover. You should be careful while having disagreements, as a comment or gesture may cause a serious rift in the love affair. Always value the emotions of the partner, and you should also be careful to provide personal space to the lover. The second part of the week is good for getting the approval of parents, while some females will also feel cheated in the love affair.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Minor productivity issues will trouble you in the first part of the week, and this will also invite the ire of seniors. You should be careful about office politics, as a senior will try to belittle your achievements. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become. Your dedication, commitment, and hard work will be appreciated and rewarded. You may expect a hike in the status of the job. Businessmen may launch a new concept or idea this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financial issues will be there, but the routine life will be unaffected. A bank loan will be approved, and a financial dispute with a sibling will be settled. As wealth comes in, you will be keen to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week, and ensure you have enough money in the coffers ready.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You may have cardiac issues or respiratory problems. Some children will also develop viral fever or oral health issues, which may require consulting a doctor. Pregnant females must avoid underwater sports. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the first part of the week. The first half of the week is good for surgery, and you may also recover from ailments.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 7-13, 2025: Tussles in your work life
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On