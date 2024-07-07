Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 7-13, 2024 predicts monetary gains soon

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, utilize every opportunity in the life Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 7-13, 2024: Financial success will exist this week.

Be patient in the relationship and spend more time together. Your commitment at work will work out despite challenges. Financial success will exist this week.

Have success in your love life and ensure you overcome all the troubles of the past. Handle professional challenges successfully. Minor financial issues exist but health will be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Take up a conversation with the crush to propose in the second part of the week. As the stars of love are stronger you may express the feeling and the response will be positive. Be positive in thinking and this will help you in the crisis. Introduce the lover to the parents to get consent in the second part of the week. Plan a weekend vacation that will work out in relationships with minor strains. Married Virgos should go back to an ex-lover who can complicate things in the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Despite your hard work, the seniors may not agree with you and would not consider your efforts as the output does not match the expectations. This may impact the morale but do not give up. Show the willingness to tackle challenges and to come out successful. Utilize the communication skill to impress the client. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships. However, you need to avoid large-scale investments in foreign locations.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good and this ensures you make smart investment plans. While real estate is a good option to try luck, it will not be everyone’s cup of tea. Some Virgos will require spending on medical expenditures as financial help for a needy relative. Some Virgos will inherit a family property so it is good to have a proper financial plan.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a healthy diet plan rich in vitamins and nutrients and also start exercising. Pregnant females should not take part in adventure sports including mountain riding and rock climbing. Casual smokers are advised to give up this habit. Breathing exercises would help you handle lung issues. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

