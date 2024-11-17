Weekly Horoscope Virgo, November 17 to 23, 2024 advices avoiding trivial issues
Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Avoid arguments on trivial issues and spend more time together.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Feel energetic and spread positive vibes
Have a productive love life. Spend more time together and avoid gossip that may impact the relationship. Your performance at work will also be good.
This week, new changes may happen in the relationship. Be careful to accomplish all assigned tasks in the office. Handle wealth diligently and also follow a healthy lifestyle.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Your love affair will be fruitful but it is also crucial to keep the lover happy. Avoid arguments on trivial issues and spend more time together. Your lover may be stubborn in nature and this may invite friction. However, overcome this issue diplomatically. You need to be patient while spending time with your lover and should also have control over your emotions. Single Virgos may meet someone special in the first part of the week. Express the feeling without inhibition.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Continue the discipline at work. New tasks will need you to put in additional effort and you must also deliver the expected results. Your rapport with clients will be helpful in achieving the goals. Be sensitive at the office and avoid confrontation with seniors. Your concepts will be approved by the management which will add value to the profile. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
No major monetary issue will disturb the week. Some Virgos will also receive monetary help from their spouse. You may consider buying a new property while some natives will renovate the house. The financial status also helps you make smart investments in stock and speculative business. Businessmen will clear all pending dues while the second part of the week is also good to pump in money through promoters.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Some natives may develop bruises and children need to be careful while playing. Spend time with the family in the evening to be more relaxed. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
