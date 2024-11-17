Weekly Horoscope Virgo, November 17 to 23, 2024 advices avoiding trivial issues

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Feel energetic and spread positive vibes Have a productive love life. Spend more time together and avoid gossip that may impact the relationship. Your performance at work will also be good. Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024: This week, new changes may happen in the relationship.

This week, new changes may happen in the relationship. Be careful to accomplish all assigned tasks in the office. Handle wealth diligently and also follow a healthy lifestyle.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Your love affair will be fruitful but it is also crucial to keep the lover happy. Avoid arguments on trivial issues and spend more time together. Your lover may be stubborn in nature and this may invite friction. However, overcome this issue diplomatically. You need to be patient while spending time with your lover and should also have control over your emotions. Single Virgos may meet someone special in the first part of the week. Express the feeling without inhibition.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Continue the discipline at work. New tasks will need you to put in additional effort and you must also deliver the expected results. Your rapport with clients will be helpful in achieving the goals. Be sensitive at the office and avoid confrontation with seniors. Your concepts will be approved by the management which will add value to the profile. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will disturb the week. Some Virgos will also receive monetary help from their spouse. You may consider buying a new property while some natives will renovate the house. The financial status also helps you make smart investments in stock and speculative business. Businessmen will clear all pending dues while the second part of the week is also good to pump in money through promoters.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Some natives may develop bruises and children need to be careful while playing. Spend time with the family in the evening to be more relaxed. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)