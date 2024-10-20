Weekly Horoscope Virgo, October 20-26, 2024 predicts a productive week

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love sailing through a troubled sea. The love life is productive this week. Keep office politics out of the workplace & focus on productivity. Wealth will come in but ensure you handle it carefully. Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: The love life is productive this week.

Troubleshoot the problems in the relationship that may impact mental health. All professional targets will be met and financially you are stronger. Health will also be positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

There can be turbulence in the relationship and Virgos needs to spare more time for love. While you sit with your partner, do not dig into the past but instead look ahead for a happy tomorrow. Some natives who are on the verge of a break may resolve the crisis to make the relationship stronger. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional issue will come up. Instead, more opportunities to prove their mettle will be there. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. Some lawyers or media persons will handle hot selling incidents or persons that may add value to the profile. Those who want to quit the job can update their resume on a job portal as you’ll receive new job calls in a couple of days.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Have a productive week in terms of money. Freelancing work will bring in good income. There will be requirements in the family and you are expected to contribute. This week, especially in the second half, you may also donate money to NGOs and for a good social cause. A celebration within the family will also require you to spend money. You might think of making some suitable investments including stock and trade.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in health and female natives will also recover from existing ailments. Children should be careful about cuts and bruises while playing. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues. This week is also good to join a gym or yoga session.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)