Weekly Horoscope Virgo, October 20-26, 2024 predicts a productive week
Read Virgo weekly horoscope for October 20-26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major professional issue will come up.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love sailing through a troubled sea.
The love life is productive this week. Keep office politics out of the workplace & focus on productivity. Wealth will come in but ensure you handle it carefully.
Troubleshoot the problems in the relationship that may impact mental health. All professional targets will be met and financially you are stronger. Health will also be positive.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
There can be turbulence in the relationship and Virgos needs to spare more time for love. While you sit with your partner, do not dig into the past but instead look ahead for a happy tomorrow. Some natives who are on the verge of a break may resolve the crisis to make the relationship stronger. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
No major professional issue will come up. Instead, more opportunities to prove their mettle will be there. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. Some lawyers or media persons will handle hot selling incidents or persons that may add value to the profile. Those who want to quit the job can update their resume on a job portal as you’ll receive new job calls in a couple of days.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Have a productive week in terms of money. Freelancing work will bring in good income. There will be requirements in the family and you are expected to contribute. This week, especially in the second half, you may also donate money to NGOs and for a good social cause. A celebration within the family will also require you to spend money. You might think of making some suitable investments including stock and trade.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
You are good in health and female natives will also recover from existing ailments. Children should be careful about cuts and bruises while playing. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues. This week is also good to join a gym or yoga session.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
