Weekly Horoscope Virgo, October 6-12, 2024 predicts a rekindling of old love

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of integrity A happy love life and a productive professional life are your takeaways. Monetary issues may exist this week and control the expenditure for a better tomorrow. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, October 6 to 12 2024: Monetary issues may exist this week and control the expenditure for a better tomorrow.

Be careful to keep the lover in high spirits. Ensure you both spend more time together. All professional targets will be met. Pay attention to the expenditure as the financial side is not well. Health may require more care.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful to be a good listener and also be sensitive to the needs of your lover. You should devote more time to the love life and this will have a positive impact on the love affair. Females who are single may get a proposal at the workplace, classroom, or at a family function. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but this may also impact the present affair. A romantic dinner is a good way to resolve minor disagreements.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

No major challenges will interrupt the professional life. However, some Virgos will feel the heat as new crucial tasks and tight deadlines will be assigned. The management trusts your caliber and you must meet their expectations. Those who work with advertisement agencies and the hospitality industry will deal with foreign clients and should ensure they are kept happy. Students may need to put in extra effort to clear examinations. Traders may have issues with local authorities that require immediate settlement.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may be there in the first part of the week and you need to have control over the expenditure. You may go ahead with the idea to buy electronic appliances but do not invest in the stock market. The returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectation and this may impact the routine life.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid lifting heavy objects as this can lead to health issues. Those who have a history of cardiac issues may develop complications. Some Virgos will develop chest pain and stomach-related problems that may require medical attention. You may also require consulting a doctor for vision-related issues. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

