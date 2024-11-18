Weekly Love Horoscope for November 18-24, 2024

Aries: This week, you may feel dejected as the tendency to overthink affects your relationships. You have been straining to make the right decisions for you and others, too, and that pressure distorts your vision. It may feel exhausting right now to be the ‘‘perfect’ person in a relationship. For singles, the search for the right one may be daunting, but do not be too picky; relax. Go with the flow and do not analyse every action and feeling affecting your choices. Weekly Love and Relationship Horoscope, 2024: Find out love predictions for November 18-24.

Taurus: When it comes to love, a burst of activity could be a little thorn in your romantic life. For singles, the busy schedule might not afford them time to devote to dating, but do not despair. You can run into someone you like some time in the middle of the week! For those in relationships, the additional responsibilities may affect the quality of the time spent together. Take the time to reach out to your partner, even to say hello.

Gemini: This week provides you with a wonderful chance to examine yourself and your love life more closely. Whether you are single or coupled, it is high time that you evaluated your relationship goals, needs, and wants. If you’re single, consider what type of partner or connection you’re open to and give that energy room to breathe. If you have a partner, assess where your bond of affection stands in your development and the composite goals you may have set for yourselves.

Cancer: This week, the universe is nudging you in the right direction when it comes to your personal growth and connections. Be sensitive to how you feel, what you think, or even what you experience in love. Pay more attention to the inside world. What are your true desires? Do you want to be emotionally closer to your partner, or do you want to be alone? By following these signs, you can find out what your heart desires. Stay focused and listen to the signals of your heart.

Leo: This week, you may become overly sensitive to missteps and pitfalls in romantic relationships. But this careful thinking does not have to freeze you. Rather, let it lead you to the best decision-making process that is well thought out and deliberate. If you feel that you are confused, sit back, relax, and think before you leap. At other times, our fears make things appear much bigger than they are. Sit down with your partner and discuss your worries.

Virgo: This week is about expressing yourself in your love life and letting your true self emerge to become more intimate. One should not be afraid to show real emotions. Relax and be assured that by opening your heart, you will build a bridge between you and the other person. For singles, this is the time to be genuine with anyone they are interested in. The idea of vulnerability can be a way to attract a person who will share the same frequency as you.

Libra: This week will likely confuse money matters, which may affect your love life. These concerns should not be overlooked as they affect how you feel and communicate. Singles should not let financial pressure dampen their self-esteem when interacting with others. Don’t be afraid to be real; know that relationships are not only based on financial security. Couples should be honest with each other about money. Do not hide any financial issues from your partner.

Scorpio: This week is about improving yourself in relationships. Work on yourself. It may be useful to create a personal development plan in relation to love goals. Single people, this is a perfect time to develop a hobby you’ve been thinking about – you may meet someone who shares the same passion. If you’re in a relationship, develop good practices to help you and your partner grow closer. Such can create more understanding and balance.

Sagittarius: This week, it is high time you put the brakes on your brain and let your heart do the thinking instead. This message will help you realize that you have been overcomplicating things, and it is tiring. Sometimes, it is better not to think much and focus on every aspect of the process. Whether you are single or in a relationship, trusting your instincts could take you to some unexpected and lovely places.

Capricorn: This week, Venus, the planet of love, is at the top of your chart, so love and close relationships are the focus of the week. This is a good time for single people to look for new partners but not jump into new relationships. For the committed, prepare for the intimacy that will strengthen your partnership, but be careful about communication. Any decisions in love, like cohabiting or making future plans, should not be made hastily.

Aquarius: What you do personally this week will greatly benefit your love life. When you start reading more about yoga, therapy, and other forms of non-conventional medicine, not only will your body and mind improve, but your relationships will also become more harmonious. If you are single, this process of becoming a better person and living a healthy life might help you meet a like-minded person. These activities can help you build an even closer emotional connection.

Pisces: This week, there might be some confusion in your romantic relationships. It can make you talk too much, tell your feelings before you want to, or tell someone your heart when you don’t want to. It is a period when people may easily get carried away by their feelings, and you might be more sensitive than ever. If you are single, small talk can result in a fire, but do not reveal too much. For those of you in relationships, be careful with what you say to each other.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

