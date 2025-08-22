Weekly Panchang for August 23-29, 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

The Panchanga outlines a week filled with events and festive occasions, fostering energies of spiritual renewal. The week begins with Venus transiting into Pushya Nakshatra, promoting nurturing relationships. A rare Vaidhriti yoga of Sun and Moon presents risky times that require caution. Bhadrapada Amavasya encourages deep meditation and spiritual cleansing, while Varaha Jayanti honours Lord Vishnu's appearance as a boar. Hartalika Teej will be observed for the happiness of married life. The week culminates with Ganesh Chaturthi, where Lord Ganesha is worshipped for the removal of obstacles and prosperity. Additionally, it offers auspicious timings for significant purchases like property or vehicles, making it an ideal time for growth and devotion. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for August 23-29, 2025.(Freepik)

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 29, Friday (11:38 AM to 05:58 AM, Aug 30).

Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on August 27, Wednesday (03:44 PM to 05:57 AM, Aug 28) on August 28, Thursday (05:57 AM to 05:58 AM, Aug 29) and on August 29, Friday (05:58 AM to 11:38 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury Ecliptic Crossing on August 23, 2025 (Saturday) at 01:38 AM

Sun and Saturn at a deep 150-degree angle on August 23, 2025 (Saturday) at 04:32 PM

Venus enters Pushya Nakshatra on August 23, 2025 (Saturday) at 08:42 PM

Venus and Saturn in a deep trine on August 26, 2025 (Tuesday) at 06:23 AM

Mercury and Jupiter in a deep semi-sextile on August 26, 2025 (Tuesday) at 08:55 AM

Surya & Chandra Vaidhriti on August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) at 07:04 AM

Shukra Ecliptic Crossing on August 29, 2025 (Friday) at 06:18 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Pola (August 23, 2025, Saturday): Pola is a celebration in the villages wherein farmers honour their bulls as a gesture of thanks for the labour the animals have done for agriculture. Bulls are decorated with ornaments and worshipped, followed by a grand parade through the villages. It is believed that this day strengthens the human-animal bond-and blessings are sought for prosperity and a good agricultural season.

Pola is a celebration in the villages wherein farmers honour their bulls as a gesture of thanks for the labour the animals have done for agriculture. Bulls are decorated with ornaments and worshipped, followed by a grand parade through the villages. It is believed that this day strengthens the human-animal bond-and blessings are sought for prosperity and a good agricultural season. Vrishabhotsava (August 23, Saturday): Worship of bulls, perceived as symbols of strength and agricultural abundance, is the heart of the Vrishabhotsava. After honouring them with food and garlands, animals are prayed to. The festival cherishes gratitude toward the animals for their prosperity, fertility, and harmonious existence with nature and humans in the harvest season.

Worship of bulls, perceived as symbols of strength and agricultural abundance, is the heart of the Vrishabhotsava. After honouring them with food and garlands, animals are prayed to. The festival cherishes gratitude toward the animals for their prosperity, fertility, and harmonious existence with nature and humans in the harvest season. Ishti (August 23, Saturday): Ishti is a Vedic fire ritual performed on Amavasya for the sustenance of cosmic harmony. Devotees offer different substances, such as ghee and grains, into the fire and simultaneously chant Vedic mantras. This offers renewal of spiritual energy, purification of the entire environment, and arrival of divine blessings for health, prosperity and fulfilment of balance in life.

Ishti is a Vedic fire ritual performed on Amavasya for the sustenance of cosmic harmony. Devotees offer different substances, such as ghee and grains, into the fire and simultaneously chant Vedic mantras. This offers renewal of spiritual energy, purification of the entire environment, and arrival of divine blessings for health, prosperity and fulfilment of balance in life. Bhadrapada Amavasya (August 23, Saturday): Bhadrapada Amavasya is the new moon day for honouring one's ancestors with the Pitru Tarpana rituals and Tarpon. People fast as they offer sesame to procure blessings from their ancestors for peace and prosperity. This day is also quite befitting for spiritual cleansing, introspection, and charitable deeds that will uplift the soul and its related family lineage.

Bhadrapada Amavasya is the new moon day for honouring one's ancestors with the Pitru Tarpana rituals and Tarpon. People fast as they offer sesame to procure blessings from their ancestors for peace and prosperity. This day is also quite befitting for spiritual cleansing, introspection, and charitable deeds that will uplift the soul and its related family lineage. Chandra Darshana (August 24, Sunday): Chandra Darshana is the auspicious sighting of the moon after Amavasya, marking new lunar beginnings. Devotees offer water, flowers, and prayers to Chandra, seeking emotional balance and calmness. The observance of this ritual is believed to welcome prosperity, mental clarity, and blessings for a peaceful and harmonic life.

Chandra Darshana is the auspicious sighting of the moon after Amavasya, marking new lunar beginnings. Devotees offer water, flowers, and prayers to Chandra, seeking emotional balance and calmness. The observance of this ritual is believed to welcome prosperity, mental clarity, and blessings for a peaceful and harmonic life. Varaha Jayanti (August 25, Monday): Varaha Jayanti marks the celebrations for the advent of Lord Vishnu's Varaha (boar) incarnation, who lifted the Earth out of cosmic waters. Devotees are said to fast, offer puja to Vishnu, and chant hymns describing his divine act. Following this day grants courage and protection in overcoming obstacles, as well as restoring harmony in the microcosm and macrocosm.

Varaha Jayanti marks the celebrations for the advent of Lord Vishnu's Varaha (boar) incarnation, who lifted the Earth out of cosmic waters. Devotees are said to fast, offer puja to Vishnu, and chant hymns describing his divine act. Following this day grants courage and protection in overcoming obstacles, as well as restoring harmony in the microcosm and macrocosm. Hartalika Teej (August 26, Tuesday): Hartalika Teej is celebrated by women who observe a fast and offer prayers to the Goddess Parvati for happy marriages and welfare. The festival commemorates the austerities which Parvati performed to gain the hand of Lord Shiva in marriage. Devotees partake of rituals, storytelling sessions, and singing of folk songs invoking divine blessings for love, harmony, and longevity in the present life.

Hartalika Teej is celebrated by women who observe a fast and offer prayers to the Goddess Parvati for happy marriages and welfare. The festival commemorates the austerities which Parvati performed to gain the hand of Lord Shiva in marriage. Devotees partake of rituals, storytelling sessions, and singing of folk songs invoking divine blessings for love, harmony, and longevity in the present life. Samaveda Upakarma (August 26, Tuesday): Samaveda Upakarma is an auspicious day for Vedic students and priests to renew their spiritual learning. The sacred threads are changed, mantras are chanted, and the rituals purify one's mind and body. The Upakarma observance is symbolic of dedication to Vedic learning, spiritual progress, and adherence to dharma.

Samaveda Upakarma is an auspicious day for Vedic students and priests to renew their spiritual learning. The sacred threads are changed, mantras are chanted, and the rituals purify one's mind and body. The Upakarma observance is symbolic of dedication to Vedic learning, spiritual progress, and adherence to dharma. Gowri Habba (August 26, Tuesday): Gowri Habba is to worship Goddess Gowri (Parvati), wherein women pray in hopes that she will bless for the happiness of families. The devotees would decorate the Goddess idol with flowers, perform special pujas, and fast on this day. The festival symbolises marital prosperity and blessings from feminine energy for the upliftment of the family household.

Gowri Habba is to worship Goddess Gowri (Parvati), wherein women pray in hopes that she will bless for the happiness of families. The devotees would decorate the Goddess idol with flowers, perform special pujas, and fast on this day. The festival symbolises marital prosperity and blessings from feminine energy for the upliftment of the family household. Rudra Savarni Manvadi (August 26, Tuesday): The great Manvadi Rudra Savarni marks the beginning of a new cosmic cycle and is celebrated as such in the Hindu tradition. For the cosmic order, Homa rituals, the chanting of Vedic sounds, and prayer are performed. The focus of the observance is a spiritual renewal, dharma, and respect for the supreme forces responsible for the manifestation of the universe and time.

The great Manvadi Rudra Savarni marks the beginning of a new cosmic cycle and is celebrated as such in the Hindu tradition. For the cosmic order, Homa rituals, the chanting of Vedic sounds, and prayer are performed. The focus of the observance is a spiritual renewal, dharma, and respect for the supreme forces responsible for the manifestation of the universe and time. Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates Lord Ganesha's manifestations as the remover of obstacles and the patron of wisdom. Devotees install Ganesha images, make elaborate pujas, recite mantras, and offer modaks. It is a festival of unity, spiritual joy, and prosperity, culminating with immersion ceremonies that symbolically represent the process of creation and destruction.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates Lord Ganesha's manifestations as the remover of obstacles and the patron of wisdom. Devotees install Ganesha images, make elaborate pujas, recite mantras, and offer modaks. It is a festival of unity, spiritual joy, and prosperity, culminating with immersion ceremonies that symbolically represent the process of creation and destruction. Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday): Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated with devotion all across Kerala to honour Lord Ganapathy. The special rituals include the offering of coconuts, flowers, and sweets to the Ganesha idols that are set up in homes and temples. Devotees look for his blessings for success, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles, and the whole day goes on in a whirl of cultural and spiritual celebrations.

Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated with devotion all across Kerala to honour Lord Ganapathy. The special rituals include the offering of coconuts, flowers, and sweets to the Ganesha idols that are set up in homes and temples. Devotees look for his blessings for success, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles, and the whole day goes on in a whirl of cultural and spiritual celebrations. Vinayaka Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday): Vinayaka Chaturthi, a monthly festival of Lord Ganesha, belongs to the month of Bhadrapada. The devotees fast, worship Lord Ganesha, offer modaks, and pray for his blessings. Performing Ganapati homas with the chanting of Lord Ganesha mantras will get divine help to remove obstacles and bring auspicious beginnings along with clarity, wisdom, and prosperity in all their endeavours.

Vinayaka Chaturthi, a monthly festival of Lord Ganesha, belongs to the month of Bhadrapada. The devotees fast, worship Lord Ganesha, offer modaks, and pray for his blessings. Performing Ganapati homas with the chanting of Lord Ganesha mantras will get divine help to remove obstacles and bring auspicious beginnings along with clarity, wisdom, and prosperity in all their endeavours. Rishi Panchami (August 28, Thursday): Rishi Panchami is the day that pays homage to the Sapta Rishis, the seven great sages-in appreciation of their spiritual work. Particularly, women fast, bathe in sacred rivers, and pray to cleanse themselves of the accumulations of errors they've created over time. It demands that emphasis be laid on honouring knowledge, repentance, and acknowledgement of the guidance of those enlightened sages toward spiritual elevation.

Rishi Panchami is the day that pays homage to the Sapta Rishis, the seven great sages-in appreciation of their spiritual work. Particularly, women fast, bathe in sacred rivers, and pray to cleanse themselves of the accumulations of errors they've created over time. It demands that emphasis be laid on honouring knowledge, repentance, and acknowledgement of the guidance of those enlightened sages toward spiritual elevation. Samvatsari Parva (August 28, Thursday): Samvatsari Parva is the grandest gala for Jainism, signifying the last day of Paryushan. Devotees ask forgiveness of all beings by saying, "Michhami Dukkadam," and engage in repentance rituals. It is a shared occasion that concentrates on the purification of mankind, reconciliation, and the liberation from karmic shackles by the means of forgiveness and mercy.

Samvatsari Parva is the grandest gala for Jainism, signifying the last day of Paryushan. Devotees ask forgiveness of all beings by saying, "Michhami Dukkadam," and engage in repentance rituals. It is a shared occasion that concentrates on the purification of mankind, reconciliation, and the liberation from karmic shackles by the means of forgiveness and mercy. Skanda Sashti (August 28, Thursday): The day was set aside for the celebration of the victory of Lord Skanda (Murugan) over the demon Surapadman. Devotees observe fasts and constantly rise in temples with recitations of Skanda Kavacham. This festival celebrates bravery, Lord Murugan's blessings for protection, and successful triumph over evil.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. The following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 23: 09:09 AM to 10:46 AM

August 24: 05:14 PM to 06:51 PM

August 25: 07:32 AM to 09:09 AM

August 26: 03:36 PM to 05:13 PM

03:36 PM to 05:13 PM August 27: 12:22 PM to 01:59 PM

August 28: 01:58 PM to 03:35 PM

01:58 PM to 03:35 PM August 29: 10:46 AM to 12:22 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

