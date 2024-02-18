Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 18 to February 24, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Hermit Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Strength

Career: Two of Cups

Place trust in your capabilities as you endeavour to achieve your professional goals. When faced with crucial decisions on future investments, exercise caution and seek guidance from your seniors and experts. Make additional efforts to foster cordiality in your household, aligning with your longstanding desire for peace. Given your busy schedule, prioritize meditation and yoga for enhanced well-being. Steer clear of indecisiveness and confusion in romantic commitments to avoid potential setbacks. Students are poised to overcome challenges and attain their objectives. Consider a weekend retreat at a friend’s house for a much-needed break. Expect the likelihood of favourable resolution in legal disputes with family matters falling in your favour.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shade of green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Wands

Anticipate positive outcomes from your efforts, ensuring a consistent flow of income. Your diligent work and determination might open doors to new career opportunities. Those residing away from their families could receive an unexpected chance to visit loved ones. Utilize tried-and-tested remedies for minor issues on the health front. Quality time with your romantic partner may bring a shift in perspective. Execute plans to purchase property from a family member. Reconnect with old friends and consider planning an extended vacation. Students are advised to avoid unnecessary technicalities and instead, heed the suggestions and recommendations of friends.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Star

Career: Judgement

The forthcoming week appears promising for executing your pre-conceived plans on the professional front. Expect sudden financial gains from unexpected sources, bringing a sense of happiness. Singles may encounter their life partner in a social gathering. It’s advisable to steer clear of controversies and confrontations with family members. Recognize the importance of fitness, especially if health has been neglected of late. Those endeavouring to persuade their parents for a tour sponsorship may finally receive approval. If planning to buy property, adhere to the rules for profitable outcomes. Students should heed the advice of seniors and experts in the field to avoid potentially disastrous results.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The World

Mood: Temperance

Career: Knight of Swords

The upcoming week holds a lot of potential for progress. Those recently employed may receive enticing new job offers that could be challenging to resist. It is recommended to focus on ongoing projects and await the stabilization of new ventures for financial security. Enhance your daily energy by incorporating more fruits into your diet and supplements. For those in romantic relationships, finding ways to spend quality time with partners will be essential. Steer clear of arguments with siblings to prevent unnecessary complications on the domestic front. Consider a trip to a rural area for leisure and enjoyment. Patience is advised in property and investment matters; avoid hasty decisions. Students, when interacting with friends, should consider the advice of family members for balanced decisions.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Expect significant success on the professional front with your well-thought-out strategies. Your romantic partner may orchestrate a grand surprise, making the week special. The addition of a new family member will rejuvenate the overall mood and tranquillity at home. Prioritize monitoring your blood pressure and diet for health maintenance. Advisably, focus on saving and refrain from unnecessary expenses to bolster your financial stability. Consider planning a family get-together at an exotic location to enhance the quality of time spent together. Remember that property dealings are not everyday transactions but lifetime opportunities, so avoid haste. Students are encouraged to allocate time for introspection, aiming to excel in their activities and pursuits.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Ten of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: Three of Swords

Your positive work approach is bound to receive appreciation, leading to potential new job offers. Some can anticipate a positive response from their romantic partner which can usher in positive changes. New opportunities for additional income and investment may present themselves for young investors. Allocate time to plan activities for quality time with your siblings to strengthen your relationship. Prioritize consulting a doctor and avoiding self-medication for minor health issues. Those with a penchant for exploration can consider planning a trip to their dream destination. Exercise caution when making investments in land, especially in remote areas. Students are encouraged to trust their instincts and make decisions with confidence.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Strength

Unhealthy competition in the workplace has the potential to impact your productivity adversely. It’s crucial to remain calm and composed amidst such challenges. For those who are single, promising romantic proposals may be on the horizon, especially with the support of your family. To elevate the week’s significance, consider planning

a celebratory event that spreads positivity throughout the family. Seniors dealing with breathing problems could find relief through home remedies. Approach financial investments with meticulous care, avoiding shortcuts for long-term stability. Taking a short holiday to destinations aligned with your energy level is recommended for a refreshing break. Engaging in old property dealings may yield profitable returns. Any minor delays students encounter are likely to be temporary hurdles.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Chariot

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Fool

Managing workplace challenges with composure remains essential for sustained productivity. Single individuals can anticipate promising proposals, especially with the supportive influence of their families. Enhance the week’s significance by organizing a celebratory event that instils positivity throughout the family. Seniors grappling with breathing issues may discover relief through thoughtfully selected home remedies. Exercise prudence in financial investments, steering clear of shortcuts for enduring stability. Consider a brief holiday to destinations aligning with your energy level for a rejuvenating break. Exploring opportunities in old property dealings holds the potential for profitable returns. Any minor delays encountered by students are likely temporary hurdles in their academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Six of Coins

Your dedication and diligence on the professional front are set to bring rewards shortly. Begin your days with a health-focused routine, incorporating gym sessions for peak well-being. Anticipate a pleasant surprise as your sibling engages in mature and sensible conversations at home. While the upcoming week promises favorability, adopting a long-term plan and strategic savings approach is prudent. You may get a golden opportunity to confess your feelings to the person you love. Consider a rejuvenating vacation to a relative’s place, fostering reconnection with distant family ties. For those contemplating property investments, a discreet approach without

sharing details with friends is advisable. Students should prioritize effective time management to ensure academic success.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Ten of Cups

The week may be full of cheer and positivity. Days filled with joy and laughter await, courtesy of a new family member. Your work style will earn high appreciation from your seniors on the professional front. Married couples are urged to invest time together for a rekindling of romance. Rather than partying and splurging, prioritize saving strategies to boost finances. Embrace a motto of eating right and increasing exercise to remain healthy and fit. Resist the temptation of indulging in your favourite but unhealthy breakfast. Your compassionate nature towards peers may elevate your popularity among them. However, embarking on a long vacation without proper planning can lead to unforeseen challenges. Caution is advised against investing in disputed properties, which may tie up funds and tarnish your reputation.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Justice

Your dedication and hard work will continue to make you a favourite among colleagues at the workplace. A family member’s health is poised for recovery with your attentive care. Make the week memorable by openly expressing love and emotions to your romantic partner or spouse. Ensure a good 8-hour sleep daily to enhance your metabolism and mental health. Exercise wisdom in investments, recognizing that not everything that glitters is gold. Prioritize concentration on saving for long-term financial stability. A retreat to a village near your city offers a well-deserved break. Exercise due diligence in property investment by thorough research. Students, begin your days positively, avoiding dwelling on the past, and fostering a productive mindset.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: The Emperor

Career: King of Coins

Your achievements and unwavering dedication will set you apart on the professional front. Conditions favour those planning to embark on a new business venture. Your commitment to a balanced diet is likely to yield benefits for your well-being on the health front. Investing time in quality moments with family promises rewarding experiences. Approach love life responsibly, taking the initiative to resolve any differences. Seek expert advice before engaging in property transactions for rich rewards. An adventurous trip with friends promises fun and excitement. Students, don’t let others dictate your limits and boundaries; decide them for yourself.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Celeb lead: Patralekha