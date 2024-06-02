Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 2 to June 8, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Seven of Swords

Career: The Tower

Brace for a thriving week ahead. This week presents an opportunity for diligent strategizing on the professional front. It’s wise to solidify your retirement plans. Steer clear of risky investments to safeguard your financial stability. Additionally, consider taking a more active role in fostering domestic bliss and harmony. Strengthening mutual trust and understanding can enhance the depth of your romantic relationship. Prioritize your health by resisting the allure of junk food and embracing wholesome habits. Some can explore new destinations to reconnect with nature. A significant change in your home environment or décor could invigorate your creativity. Remember, inconsistent study habits may lead to underwhelming academic performance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The World

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Chariot

Expect positive outcomes in your favour this week. This week, an increase in your professional efficiency may open doors for you to handle even more tasks. Investing in well-established stocks could yield substantial profits. Unexpected financial emergencies involving immediate family members might require your attention. For singles, embracing new opportunities could lead to meaningful connections. Incorporating home-cooked meals into your fitness regimen may enhance your fitness journey. The assistance of a real estate agent could prove advantageous for the sale of your home. Exercise caution while travelling this week; hastiness could lead to undesirable consequences. Avoiding isolation from study groups is crucial to broaden your understanding.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Star

Career: Judgement

Heartening outcomes are on the horizon for you. You might find yourself brimming with innovative ideas that may propel you to success. Seize this moment to put into action the professional strategies you’ve been considering. Individuals engaged in import/export activities might find lucrative opportunities leading to profits. The achievements of a child or young person could enhance the family’s social standing. For those in committed romantic relationships, setting clear boundaries is essential to prevent possessive tendencies. Some can boost their immunity with an Ayurvedic treatment regimen. Some of you may embark on restoring an old house or building. Some may discover budget-friendly weekend getaways for quick relaxation and rejuvenation. Consistent practice with past exam papers can bolster your preparedness for exams.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The Hanged Man

Prepare for a productive and rewarding week. Your innate leadership qualities may attract others to seek your guidance in professional matters. Expect recognition and a bonus for your dedicated efforts in the workplace. Seize the current market opportunities and consider investing in new ventures. Extend support to a young family member grappling with important decisions. Safeguard your romantic relationship from external influences to nurture its strength. Prioritize your health by paying attention to any bodily signals and seeking medical assistance when necessary. Engage a broker or agent to facilitate a swift and efficient search for your ideal home or real estate investment. Embarking on a visit to a significant historical site with family can offer enriching experiences for all. Establishing a balanced study environment can sharpen your focus.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Temperance

Career: Devil

Things are likely to unfold in your favour. If fortune favours you, your superiors might entrust you with a prestigious task. Approach it with confidence, and success will be yours. Take advantage of any opportunity to reconcile with a family member if there have been recent disagreements. Indulge in a bit of extravagance if the mood strikes, but do so responsibly. Address any misunderstandings in your romantic life calmly and swiftly. Feeling drawn towards spirituality? Embrace it as a means to unwind from the daily pressures. Be open to spontaneous travel opportunities that may arise. Students equipped with preparation and knowledge can maintain an edge over their peers. Be prepared for delays or complications that could arise during property purchase.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Hermit

The forthcoming week promises significant progress. Your talent may catch the attention of senior officers, allowing you to take a leadership role. Be prepared to secure significant capital on short notice for pressing matters. By prioritizing the needs of your loved ones, you can foster a happier family life. New connections formed recently may deepen into meaningful romantic bonds. Embracing a healthy lifestyle will be crucial for warding off chronic illnesses. While an exotic trip may be tempting, consider postponing it until a more financially opportune time. Remain vigilant on the property front to avoid falling prey to smooth-talking middlemen. Academic progress is achievable through sustained effort and dedication.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: The Fool

Expect cheer and positivity each day this week. Your enthusiasm and drive may open doors to leadership roles at your workplace. Consistently building and nurturing wealth can offer financial stability. Successfully organizing impromptu gatherings to celebrate special occasions can bring joy. Parents may beam with pride at their children’s academic achievements. Mutual affection in romantic relationships can cultivate a nurturing and harmonious environment. Embracing a renewed sense of well-being can inspire you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Before renting out your property, ensure thorough verification of all details. Some may have the opportunity for overseas travel. Remember to take breaks to prevent burnout and maintain study progress.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Devil

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: The Tower

Anticipate elevated energy and enthusiasm this week. New entrepreneurs may find valuable guidance from seasoned mentors. Those anticipating romantic confirmation might receive positive affirmations from their partners. Festivities and joyous occasions at home can keep spirits high for you and your loved ones. Making imprudent financial decisions could lead to a decline in wealth and pose financial hurdles. A getaway to an exciting destination with your significant other has the potential to uplift your mood. Pending matters concerning ancestral property are likely to see resolution in the near future. Health discomforts may disrupt plans if not addressed promptly, so heed your body’s signals. Consistent practice with past exam papers can enhance students’ exam preparedness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Eight of Wands

Get ready for a smoothly pleasant week! Expanding your social circle may pave the way for forging valuable professional relationships. Those awaiting interview outcomes may receive positive news. Long-awaited funds may finally be released, alleviating financial strains. Prioritizing both physical and mental well-being through adequate sleep, nutritious eating, and a positive mindset is crucial. Maintaining healthy dynamics with siblings is paramount this week. Temper excessive adoration in romantic relationships to avoid unrealistic expectations. Plans for a getaway to a distant destination with friends may smoothly materialize this week. Some individuals may find themselves able to move into their new homes earlier than anticipated.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: World

Maintain composure and focus on your goals. Demonstrating excellence in your work may lead to recognition from your superiors, resulting in a salary increase or promotion. Focusing on financial stability through prudent savings is key to securing a prosperous future. Relationship-wise, this week holds promise for positive developments. Within romantic partnerships, there may be a sense of comfort and openness. Inconsistent efforts may impede progress towards long-term fitness objectives. Weekend gatherings offer opportunities to strengthen bonds with loved ones and forge new connections. Prepare for an enjoyable outdoor excursion with your friends. Expect to receive inheritance news from your family shortly. Critical thinking skills can deepen students’ comprehension of various subjects.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Moon

Experience a positive shift in your approach. Additional responsibilities may arise on the professional front, but don’t worry; you’ll find solutions. Investing cautiously in stocks and shares could result in profitable returns. It’s advisable to steer clear of domestic disputes, as situations may resolve themselves naturally. Many minor ailments can be effectively treated with proper medication and care. Betrayal in romantic relationships can cause significant harm and strain. Your acts of kindness may earn you praise on the social front, bringing you immense joy. Explore various accommodations offered by travel websites for your upcoming adventure trip. You may find a suitable rental accommodation that offers convenient living arrangements.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Envision a prosperous and fruitful week. Some individuals may earn the respect of their seniors through outstanding performance. It’s important to secure valuable financial items in a safe locker to mitigate risks. The arrival of a new baby or a marriage proposal from a young person can uplift the mood at home. Be prepared for a proposal from your partner, with some of you heading towards marriage soon. Maintaining a disciplined lifestyle and embracing healthy habits is essential for maintaining energy levels. Students preparing for competitive examinations can expect favourable outcomes. Some individuals may inherit property that promises steady profits in the future. Inject some excitement into your life by indulging in occasional weekend getaways.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink