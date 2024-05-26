Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 26 to June 1, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Magician Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Tower

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Career: Two of Swords

Navigate the upcoming week with determination and a positive mindset. Proper warm-up and stretching can help alleviate and prevent body pain on the health front. Effective public speaking skills may help in clinching a leadership position on the professional front. A couple’s spa experience may promote relaxation and bonding this week. Balancing guidance and freedom in parenting will be essential for domestic peace. Effectively managing profit and loss statements is likely to aid overall financial health. Taking short breaks during study sessions may revitalize a student’s mind. A well-designed apartment may offer a comfortable and efficient living space. Undertaking challenging hikes without proper preparation may lead to safety concerns this week.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: The Fool

Prepare for a week filled with achievements, joy, and positivity. Effective supervision will foster team productivity and individual growth on the professional front. Sharing responsibilities for house upkeep will bring tranquillity and peace to your household. Enjoying a long drive together creates a sense of adventure on the romantic front. Maintaining a balanced diet and avoiding trigger foods may help manage acidity. Accumulating excessive and unmanageable loans may lead to financial strain, so tread carefully. Practising past papers may help familiarize students with exam formats. A fair and considerate landlord can result in a hassle-free rental experience for tenants. Documenting travels through blogging helps preserve memories and shares experiences.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Ten of Cups

This week may bring about positive changes and uplifting experiences. Providing mentorship may contribute to the development and a positive work culture. Engaging the services of a skilled financial planner may ensure a tailored approach to financial goals. Building a supportive relationship with young ones may strengthen family bonds. Being best friends with a partner may enhance your emotional and romantic connection. Excessive consumption of street food may lead to unhealthy habits and affect digestion. Mastering time management can pave the way for stellar exam scores on the academic front. Investing in well-constructed flats can provide a secure and convenient housing option. Consulting a travel agent can simplify the planning process for a well-organized journey.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

Career: King of Coins

Look forward to a week where your hard work pays off in various areas. Travelling for work may offer exposure to diverse cultures and business practices on the professional front. Practising budgeting and responsible spending may bring stability on the financial front. A well-considered arranged marriage may lead to lasting happiness on the romantic front. Supportive parents would be able to anchor the family with love and guidance. Prioritizing hygiene during workouts and meals may prevent health issues. Relocating to a new place may bring exciting opportunities for personal and professional growth. Isolating yourself from study groups may limit your understanding. Packing light is likely to ensure convenience and flexibility during your travels.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

Anticipate a week filled with accomplishments and positive developments. Effectively managing workload will ensure a balanced and sustainable professional routine. Maintaining a stable level of wealth may lead to a reasonably comfortable lifestyle. Unhealthy possessiveness may lead to feelings of suffocation and strain in love life. Nurturing family relationships will require open communication and understanding. Integrating Ayurvedic principles may complement overall health practices. Choosing the right site for your property can enhance its value and potential uses. Consistency in students’ efforts is the key to academic excellence. Planning a weekend getaway provides a refreshing break and enjoyable experience.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

Your efforts are poised to translate into success in the coming week. Occasionally putting in overtime is likely to demonstrate commitment to professional responsibilities. Building and growing wealth over time is likely to provide financial security and opportunities. Understanding and supporting each other during mood swings may lead to a strong romantic bond. Clear communication may reduce misunderstandings with an offended family member. Regularly cleaning workout spaces contributes to a healthy environment. Diligent practice with past papers could sharpen students’ exam skills. Embracing luxury living can elevate your lifestyle, providing comfort and exclusivity. Choosing an exciting destination may ensure a memorable and fulfilling travel experience this week.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Star

Fortune is poised to favour you in the upcoming week. Contributing innovative ideas may help you earn brownie points on the professional front. Diversifying financial resources may help build a strong financial portfolio. Serenity in a romantic relationship brings a sense of calmness and tranquillity to your life. Collaborating on family projects may strengthen bonds between siblings this week. Adopting lifestyle changes and seeking professional advice can help alleviate headaches and body pain. Nurturing critical thinking skills could deepen students’ understanding of subjects. A holiday house can provide a retreat for relaxation and enjoyment during the warmer months.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Judgement

Career: Ten of Coins

Bright opportunities await you in the week ahead. Effective work management is likely to ensure optimal productivity and task completion at the workplace. Taking basic security measures will help in securing a stable financial position. Accepting each other’s flaws fosters unconditional love on the romantic front. Welcoming a visiting relative may strengthen family ties. Relying solely on painkillers without addressing underlying issues may mask problems. Incorporating technology into research processes may enhance the efficiency of results. Site-related issues, such as poor soil quality, may impact the feasibility of house construction. Travelling on a budget while still enjoying experiences will be a smart and rewarding approach this week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: King of Wands

Pleasant surprises may brighten your week. Exploring Homoeopathic remedies with professional guidance may complement overall health. Maintaining a healthy bank balance may reflect financial stability and responsible management. Expressing love in various ways deepens the emotional connection on the romantic front. Family functions can be occasions for joy and celebration at home this week. Lack of appreciation may impact motivation and team dynamics. Joining academic clubs may provide students with new opportunities. Attending conferences and workshops broadens students’ academic horizons. Balancing Vastu considerations with practical needs is essential for a well-rounded living space. Embarking on a cruise may lead to a unique and luxurious travel experience on the water.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Eight of Wands

Anticipate surprises and joy filling your days this week. Focusing on professionalism over petty politics will lead to a healthy work culture. Using cheques for transactions may provide a secure and traceable financial record. Fondly missing date memories strengthen the emotional connection in love life. Prioritizing parents’ health may ensure a happy family front. Incorporating mindfulness practices promotes mental peace and well-being. Building a portfolio may showcase students’ achievements and growth. Engaging with an untrustworthy realtor may result in unfavourable deals and complications on the property front. Keeping your passport secure is essential for a hassle-free travel experience this week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Three of Swords

Look forward to overall progress throughout the week. Being under observation may provide opportunities for recognition and career advancement. Holding shares in profitable companies may contribute to financial growth in the long run. Romantic gestures can sweep you off your feet, creating lasting memories. Balancing communication in a digital age is essential for domestic happiness. Ignoring symptoms and pushing through activities may prolong sickness. Poor note-taking skills can result in difficulties recalling crucial information during exams for students. A well-marketed vacant unit can attract suitable tenants or buyers, facilitating a swift transaction. Trying bungee jumping may add an exhilarating and adventurous aspect to travel.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

Navigate the week with confidence and determination. Preparing for interviews will showcase professionalism and increase chances of success. Saving a good portion of income is likely to enhance savings and bring financial stability. A planned rendezvous to a romantic place is likely to bring excitement and anticipation. Offering support during difficult times may strengthen your ties with family members. Ignoring hereditary health issues may lead to preventable complications. Setting clear academic goals provides direction and motivation for your studies. Promptly resolving property-related issues fosters a positive and harmonious living environment. Booking flights in advance contributes to a smooth and well-planned travel itinerary.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink