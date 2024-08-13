What does each planet mean in astrology? And how it impacts each zodiac sign's life

The Sun: Planets in Astrology. (Representative image of Solar System).

The Sun is a powerful and essential part of our solar system, acting as the brightest light we have. Without it, life as we know it wouldn't exist, and our solar system wouldn't have formed in the same way. However, the Sun is not a planet. It is only a star in our solar system. The Earth takes 365 days to orbit the Sun, passing through each zodiac sign for about a month each year.

In astrology, the Sun is associated with leadership, energy, confidence, power, fame, self-expression, individuality, and awareness. It often represents masculine figures and is also linked to one's ego.

In your birth chart, the Sun is known as your Sun sign and is one of the key elements that define who you are, reflecting your life force, sense of self, and identity. No matter the time, the Sun influences the general energy and focus of the collective. It rules the zodiac sign Leo.

Moon:

The Moon, our second luminary, shines brightly by reflecting the Sun's light. In one year, we have about 12 to 13 full moons.

The Moon's cycle lasts around 28 days, spending about two to three days in each zodiac sign. As the Moon moves through its phases—from new to full and back again—it amplifies powerful energies that we can feel.

In astrology, the Moon is closely connected to people, influencing our emotions, habits, behaviors, instincts, and inner lives. It also relates to family, our private lives, and the past. Unlike the Sun's masculine energy, the Moon is often seen as representing feminine energy.

In a birth chart, your Moon sign reflects your inner world and emotions, aligning with the general mood of the collective on any given day. This energy is connected to your soul and emotional life. The Moon rules the zodiac sign Cancer.

Mercury:

Mercury is considered a "personal planet" like Venus and Mars because it's closer to the Sun and Earth, both astronomically and astrologically. This closeness means it influences more immediate, everyday situations.

Mercury is the fastest-moving planet in our solar system after the Moon. It retrogrades more often than any other planet, which can affect how long it stays in each zodiac sign—typically around three to four weeks.

Mercury is linked to many aspects of daily life, including communication, business, ideas, and social connections. It also influences technology, academics, legal matters, the media, and the economy. Unlike the Sun's masculine energy and the Moon's feminine energy, Mercury is seen as neutral—not good or bad, and neither masculine nor feminine.

In your daily life, Mercury affects your thinking and communication. Its influence can vary depending on whether it's in retrograde or which zodiac sign it's in. During retrograde periods, situations and conversations from the past often resurface. Mercury rules the signs Gemini and Virgo.

Venus:

Venus, often called the "lesser benefic," is a personal planet that influences relationships, love, connection, beauty, art, fertility, and profit. It's closely tied to what makes us happy in a direct and immediate way, often bringing indulgent, sensual, and pleasure-driven energy. Venus typically spends about four to five weeks in each zodiac sign and takes around eighteen months to complete its orbit around the Sun due to its retrograde phase.

In astrology, Venus is considered a feminine force and is known as the planet of beauty. It aligns with harmony, peace, and pleasure, and is closely connected to love. While Venus particularly influences romantic attraction, it also enhances all kinds of affection.

In your daily life, Venus affects your romantic life and can also influence your love languages, style, and aesthetics, depending on which zodiac sign it's in. When Venus is in retrograde, it's common to reconnect with people from past relationships or past life connections. Venus rules the zodiac signs Taurus and Libra.

Mars:

Mars, a personal planet and the first "malefic" planet, contrasts with Venus. While it is also linked to relationships, Mars is more often associated with sex, conflict, and action.

Mars is considered the "timekeeper" of the zodiac, taking about two years to complete its orbit around the Sun and spending roughly six to seven weeks in each zodiac sign.

In astrology, Mars is a powerful masculine force connected to action, courage, strength, competition, and aggression. It also symbolizes passion, revealing one's desires, hunger, drive, sex life, and libido.

In daily life, Mars influences vitality, strength, and ego. As a fiery energy, it affects your focus, attention, and level of aggression at any given time. Mars rules the zodiac signs Aries and Scorpio.

Jupiter:

Jupiter is often referred to as "the Great Benefic" because it is the planet of expansion, luck, growth, and blessings. It takes about twelve to thirteen months to orbit the Sun, spending roughly one year in each zodiac sign or house in our natal chart.

Jupiter is considered a highly spiritual planet, connected to wisdom, hope, spirituality, and joy. It often brings our greatest moments of prosperity and influence.

In daily life, Jupiter tends to bring blessings, growth, and opportunities wherever it is positioned. It can make us feel as though we have a "winning touch" during those times. While Jupiter has the power to expand anything it influences, whether positive or negative, its energy usually brings joy and support.

Depending on where Jupiter is in your birth chart, you may experience luck and abundance in those areas of your life. Jupiter rules the zodiac signs Sagittarius and Pisces.

Saturn:

Saturn, known as the "taskmaster" and considered a malefic force, is linked to society and the larger structures in our lives. This connection applies to all outer planets: Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. Historically, Saturn and Jupiter were the only outer planets known to the ancients. Saturn takes about 28 to 29 years to complete its orbit around the Sun and spends roughly two to three years in each zodiac sign.

Saturn is considered one of the strongest planets due to its ties to time, structure, and karma. It teaches through hard life lessons and is associated with perseverance, restriction, hardship, and obstacles. Saturn also relates to maturity, wisdom, law, government, authority, and tradition.

In daily life, Saturn makes us work hard for our achievements. Though it teaches through challenges, it often leads to our greatest successes. On a larger scale, Saturn is connected to global structures, governments, and karma. Saturn rules the zodiac sign Capricorn.

Uranus:

Uranus, known as the first "modern planet," is often called the "Great Awakener" and is seen as a higher vibration of Mercury. This planet is associated with liberation, freedom, and future visions, but it is also known for being the most unpredictable, often triggering surprises or chaos. Uranus takes about 84 years to orbit the Sun and spends roughly seven years in each zodiac sign.

In astrology, Uranus is linked to the unknown and freeing us from the past. It represents invention, humanitarianism, change, and technology. Uranus is also connected to astrology, the internet, space, and AI.

In daily life, Uranus influences how we seek freedom and follow a progressive, future-focused path. It encourages us to embrace our authenticity and eccentricity, urging us to think outside the box. Uranus rules the zodiac sign Aquarius.

Neptune:

Neptune, known as "the Great Dissolver," is a modern planet and the higher octave of Venus. It radiates the energies of personal love and art on a spiritual level, which can bring about great beauty and love, but also fantasy, illusion, and delusion.

Neptune takes about 165 years to complete its orbit around the Sun and spends approximately 10 to 12 years in each zodiac sign.

Neptune is closely tied to magic and spirituality, connecting with dreams, religion, and the mystical. It often brings great visions to artists and psychics, but it can also lead to deception or weakness.

In daily life, Neptune's influence varies depending on its position in your birth chart. It can inspire creative breakthroughs and new ideas, but it can also reveal areas where things are dissolving or becoming unclear. The planet also brings themes of religion and spirituality into focus. Neptune rules the zodiac sign Pisces.

Pluto:

Pluto, the higher octave of Mars and the last modern planet, is often seen as the most challenging of all. While it can bring darkness, it also helps us grow and free ourselves from what no longer serves us.

Pluto is associated with immense power, influencing areas like corporations, banks, dictatorships, and those who explore deep secrets, such as psychologists, spies, detectives, and even thieves. It takes about 248 years to orbit the Sun, spending 12 to 15 years in each zodiac sign.

Pluto is deeply connected to transformation, death, and destruction. It brings change, whether we're ready for it or not, and plays a role in generational evolution and the subconscious.

In daily life, Pluto's energy is felt when dealing with power dynamics or personal struggles that lead to transformation. It represents the powerful forces that shape our world and our inner selves. Pluto rules Scorpio.