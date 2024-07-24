Leo Season 2024 Predictions: How it may impact your zodiac sign

The fifth zodiac sign in the zodiac wheel, Leo, is governed by the Sun. Leo's fixed modality brings stability and determination to the fiery energy, helping you pursue your goals and dreams with a strong focus and unwavering passion. Leo Season will be starting from July 22 to August 22, 2024. Let's read in this article the effect of Leo season as per your zodiac sign. Cancer Season 2024 horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Also Read Cancer Season 2024 Predictions: Here's how the planetary positions may impact your zodiac sign

This Leo season, you're encouraged to be true to yourself and do what makes you happy, Aries. However, the Sun's opposition to Pluto on July 23 might create some tension between what you want and what others in your community expect. This will reveal any underlying issues in your friendships and plans.

Also Read How Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius will bring transformation in your zodiac sign

When Mercury moves into Virgo on July 25, it will highlight your focus on work, routines, and service. This shift will make you more aware of your responsibilities and productivity. Mercury will go retrograde on August 5, prompting you to reconsider your next steps. Later in the month, as Mercury returns to Leo, it will help you incorporate new insights into your future plans.

On August 4, the new moon in Leo will energize your fifth house, making it a great time to set goals related to your personal image and romantic prospects. By August 19, when the moon is full, you'll see a spotlight on your social efforts and how you connect with the world.

This Leo season, you'll find renewed energy and vitality in your personal life and living space. If you're decorating or renovating, use this time to ensure that your home truly reflects your unique style.

On July 25, Mercury moves into Virgo, helping you focus on your skills and talents. If you're interested in someone, you'll be more attentive to the details of your connection. Acts of service might become an important part of how you express affection. As Mercury will go retrograde on August 5, use this time to review and adjust your approach to love and romance.

The new moon in Leo on August 4 is a great opportunity to set goals for both your personal life and your home. Then, on August 19, the full moon in Aquarius will highlight your public life, encouraging you to balance your personal and professional commitments.

Leo season will boost your energy and give a new life to your thoughts, communication, and surroundings. It's a great time to share your ideas and have exciting conversations that showcase your talents and charm.

On July 25, Mercury, your ruling planet, moves into Virgo, focusing on the details of home life and what needs fixing. This is a good time to improve household plans and communication with family. Mercury will go retrograde on August 5, encouraging you to reflect and re-evaluate your personal foundation to make sure it aligns with your future goals.

If you're preparing for an important work presentation or looking for fun ways to spend time with loved ones, use the new moon in Leo on August 4 to set your intentions. The full moon in Aquarius on August 19 will highlight your individuality and your place within your community.

The Sun in Leo is focusing on your personal resources, sense of security, and self-worth. It's a good time to take charge, especially when it comes to your finances and what you value.

When Mercury moves into Virgo on July 25, it will make you more detailed and analytical in handling your daily tasks and communications. With Mercury going retrograde on August 5, use this time to review and improve anything from conversations with friends to vehicle maintenance.

The new moon in Leo on August 4 is perfect for setting goals related to your confidence, personal values, and financial growth. Later, the full moon in Aquarius on August 19 will highlight themes of "giving and receiving," so be ready to focus on balance in these areas.

It's your birthday month, Leo! The Sun, your ruling planet, is boosting your energy and revitalizing your mind, body, and spirit. Focus on your goals and personal expression, but be aware of the Sun's opposition to Pluto on July 23, which might stir up power struggles in friendships and partnerships.

When Mercury moves into Virgo on July 25, you'll start paying more attention to finances, budgeting, and your core values. This shift may inspire you to create a new financial plan but be prepared to revisit it when Mercury goes retrograde on August 5. Take the time to review, reassess, and double-check details.

The new moon in your sign on August 4 offers a fresh start and a chance to set intentions for your personal goals and creative projects. Whether you're developing a new talent or considering a career change, be bold and ambitious in your efforts.

Even with the fun energy of Leo season, the Sun is focusing on the deeper, more personal aspects of yourself, making it a good time for self-discovery and spiritual reflection.

On July 25, Mercury moves back into your sign, shifting your focus to routines, health, and daily habits. Communication and logistics will be important, but as Mercury goes retrograde on August 5, it's a chance to rethink your identity and how you interact with others.

That same day, Venus enters your sign, emphasizing the importance of self-care and practicality in your personal investments and relationships. During the full moon in Aquarius on August 19, your routines and acts of service will be reviewed. Reflect on what needs to be balanced for your well-being and that of your community.

Get social, Libra! With the Sun in Leo, you'll feel energized to connect with others and pursue your long-term goals.

If you need to step back early in the Leo season, it's likely due to Mercury moving into Virgo on July 25, encouraging you to rest and reflect. Focus on healing through therapy or spiritual practices. Venus will join Mercury soon after, highlighting your hidden motivations and relationship patterns.

Use the new moon in Leo on August 4 to set goals for your social life and community. By the full moon in Aquarius on August 19, you may experience a full-circle moment with your goals and contributions.

You’re energized to showcase your talents and advance your career in this Leo season.

When Mercury enters Virgo on July 25, focus on your goals, networking, and community projects. It’s a great time to collaborate, but with Mercury going retrograde on August 5, remember to review and adjust your plans.

Use the new moon in Leo on August 4 to set intentions for your career and public image, whether you're launching a new business or enhancing your social media presence.

With the Sun in Leo, you're feeling inspired to explore new horizons through travel or education.

When Mercury moves into Virgo on July 25, the focus shifts to your career, authority, and public image. You’ll be more analytical about professional interactions and partnerships. As Mercury goes retrograde on August 5, take this time to refine and review your career plans before making any major decisions.

Use the new moon in Leo on August 4 to set intentions and manifest your future goals. Be aware that the full moon in Aquarius on August 19 may bring new insights that could change your perspective and beliefs.

Leo season may highlight your shared resources, joint ventures, and close relationships, urging you to address any underlying issues through honest communication.

When Mercury enters Virgo on July 25, you’ll feel energized to tackle travel plans, educational pursuits, and long-term goals. As Mercury goes retrograde on August 5, take this time to reflect and adjust your strategy. You may need to revisit these changes when Mercury moves back into Leo on August 14.

The new moon on August 4 is a great opportunity to set goals for shared investments and income. By the full moon on August 19, expect a significant shift in your financial situation and personal values.

Relationships are in the spotlight this season for you. With the Sun energizing your opposite sign, you'll focus on how you connect with others.

On July 25, Mercury moves into Virgo, making you more aware of power dynamics and hidden motivations in your relationships. Mercury will retrograde on August 5, prompting you to reflect on and re-assess important details of joint ventures and agreements.

Use the new moon in Leo on August 4 to set intentions for creating authentic and balanced relationships. The season ends with a full moon in your sign on August 19, reminding you to balance your personal freedom with your role in your community.

With the Sun in Leo, focus on aligning your daily routines, health habits, and acts of service with your true desires and well-being.

On July 25, Mercury moves into Virgo, emphasizing details in your partnerships and significant relationships. As Mercury retrogrades starting August 5, take this time to review and adjust the logistics of your interactions.

The new moon in Leo on August 4 is a great time to set intentions for your health and productivity. By the full moon in Aquarius on August 19, reflect on any unconscious patterns and what needs balancing behind the scenes.

(Disclaimer: The article is not predicted by any astrologer; therefore, reader discretion is advised).