Mercury Retrograde 2024: How each zodiac sign can thrive

On August 5, at 10:25 AM, Mercury will begin its backward movement in the sign of Leo. Although it is not an actual backward movement, this illusion can significantly impact our lives, such as communication, technology, travel, and decision-making. Retrograde in astrology is a period when there are delays and cancellations. This Mercury retrograde will last till August 29, 2024. Let us explore the specific impact of this transit on all zodiac signs. Let us explore the specific impact of this transit on all zodiac signs.(Pixabay)

Aries: This may reopen prior work opportunities in jobs. It is recommended that all working papers be verified at least twice. In love, singles may meet their old dates. Those who have companions should spend more time discussing things to avoid quarrels. Regarding money, it is not a good time to make big decisions. Examine your bank papers. Be careful with money missteps. In terms of health, the heart, back, and stomach may require special attention.

Taurus: For job seekers, this might mean revisiting old jobs or considering the possibility of working from home. Employers should be cautious with excessive work done from home by their employees. Now is the perfect time to redecorate your office. In love, singles could find someone through family. Couples may wish to be together more often and find security in each other’s company. It is wiser to look at the home budget. You may discover how to cut house expenses.

Gemini: Those working are advised to read all messages twice and be careful when communicating with other employees. Job seekers might receive a response to previous applications. This is the best time to polish your resume and prepare for interviews. In love, singles could go back to the past, perhaps an old connection. Couples should be patient and avoid raising their voices with their partner or using harsh words. It is not the right time to enter new agreements.

Cancer: It is a good time to refresh one’s skills and reflect on what is important when it comes to a particular job. Employees should be cautious when handling any monetary issues at the workplace. Reverify all the financial reports and the organisation's transactions. For love, singles will reflect on what they want in a partner. Couples should discuss issues related to property and other aspects of mutual importance.

Leo: This time might make you think more about yourself and how others see you. It will be useful to write down your individual goals. Do not get easily annoyed with yourself or with other people. Employees should be cautious of how they present themselves to other people. Do not speak without thinking in meetings. For love, singles should consider how they behave on dates. Those in relationships should not easily get angry with their partners if they seem to be in a state of confusion.

Virgo: This period might make you more sensitive and intuitive. You might wish to meditate to get to the root of your mind. Just bear in mind that anything that you find confusing or that you are unsure about is only for a limited time. Take time to rest and to believe in yourself. Employees should not disclose work information to anyone and should not gossip around the workplace. In love, singles may be attracted to a stranger or an ex-partner.

Libra: This period may cause you to reflect on your position in social networks and your expectations for the future. It can make you think about friends you have lost touch with. Remember, any mix-ups in your social life are short-term. In career, there could be the chance of getting to know about job opportunities from friends or former acquaintances. In love matters, friends could turn into lovers. Couples should also find time for friends and not just their partners.

Scorpio: If you are experiencing workplace stress, it is advisable to look for ways of handling this phase. This period may make you ponder your life path and how you want to be perceived by the public. You may wish to consider your career path plans. Be patient with work processes and professional growth. For love, singles might find a partner through work or even in a business-related environment. Be cautious with expenses connected with work.

Sagittarius: This period might make you think more about your beliefs and worldview. You can think about the places you have visited or change the philosophy of life. Any confusion about big life questions is only for a limited time. It is not advisable to begin new legal procedures at the moment. As for health issues, be cautious about the problems with the hips and thighs. If you attempt new exercise regimens such as yoga or tai chi, do it gradually. Do not rush the learning processes and cultural interactions.

Capricorn: This period might make you think more about your change in self. You may need to review some emotional problems or financial settlements you have had in the past. Be patient with complicated problems and people. The situation will be clearer once the retrograde is over. At work, recheck all financial statements and joint ventures. Couples should be honest with each other about money and feelings. Be cautious about loans, taxes, and joint expenses.

Aquarius: During this time, you may reflect on the balance in your relationships with other people, friends or colleagues. You may wish to revisit issues in your relationships or reconsider how you interact with others. Take your time and focus on improving your communication skills. Professionals may re-establish business relations with previous associates or customers. It is not the right time to begin new business expansion. Be careful of issues relating to the lower back and kidneys.

Pisces: This period may make you reflect on your everyday life and the way you manage it. It can be useful to reevaluate previous healthy behaviours or consider how one’s schedule should be organised. Don’t expect drastic changes, and be kind to yourself; start with small changes. Singles may meet their partners through work or health-related activities. Couples should ensure that they set habits that they need to uphold as a couple. Be cautious of digestive health.

