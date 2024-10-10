Menu Explore
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024 predicts a chance to study abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 10, 2024 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial issues exist but health is good.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no storm impacts your calmness

Love will flourish today and you will also consider taking the relationship to the next level. Meet challenges at work to professionally grow. Health is good.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Meet challenges at work to professionally grow.

Stay cool in your love life and ensure you meet the demands of your partner. Minor ego-related issues will work out at the job and ensure you overcome them. Financial issues exist but health is good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the troubles out of the love affair and ensure your lover is happy. You both need to share emotions without inhibitions. Some lovers will be adamant and it is good to not succumb to the pressure. Stay away from arguments in relationships as this can get serious as the day progresses. Married Virgos can consider expanding the family. Single females will receive a proposal from a co-worker or friend which may be a surprise. Those who wish to take the relationship to the next level can consider marriage today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

If you are into jobs that require technical knowledge, especially associated with machines, you’ll need to take the initiative in resolving major complaints. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can expect positive results. A client will ask for your service, considering the past track record which will work in your favor during the appraisal discussions. Some students will get a chance to study abroad. Entrepreneurs will launch new ideas. Your creative ideas will play a big role in making the business a success.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Monetary issues will be there and it is good to have control over the expenditure. Those who are traveling must be careful while making online transactions. Virgos will see wealth in the form of funds but a few relatives may fail to repay the dues causing serious troubles in the relationship. Businessmen must be careful while making new partnership deals.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Seniors with complications in the liver or kidney may require extra attention. Migraine, coughing, viral fever, and skin-related allergies will be common today. Drink plenty of water today, and your skin may radiate. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. Females may have complaints related to stomach and those who are pregnant should avoid adventure activities.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

