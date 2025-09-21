Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 21-27, 2025: A prosperous week

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, bold Energy Opens doors to Creative Leadership Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You feel confident and ready to lead. New ideas gently inspire action. Kind words and clear plans help you gain support at work and projects.

This week brings courage and clearer focus to your goals. Use creativity and steady effort to make progress. Social contacts may offer fresh chances. Stay humble while showing skills, and balance action with thought. Rest when needed and keep respect for traditions and duties always.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your natural charm draws attention this week, and warm gestures strengthen bonds. If single, friendly events or community gatherings can lead to pleasant meetings. In a partnership, offer praise and small acts of service to show you care. Avoid showing off; prefer gentle honesty. Respect your partner's feelings and traditions. Share plans calmly, and make time for laughter and quiet moments. Kindness and steady attention will deepen trust and bring joy. Keep promises with care.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

This week you can make bold moves at work with thoughtful planning. Share ideas clearly and back them with simple steps. Leaders will notice steady effort, and a kind suggestion may open a new project role. Avoid impatience; take time to explain your reasons. Learn from small setbacks and adjust gently. Keep a neat record of actions and praise helpful colleagues. Your calm energy will earn respect and new chances to shine.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, this week calls for smart choices and clear records. Avoid risky bets and check facts before sending money. Small gains may come from steady effort and careful spending. Save a little of any extra income and keep receipts for review. If planning a purchase, wait until you feel certain and compare options. Ask trusted people for simple advice. A patient, steady plan will grow your savings with time and care. Review goals each weekend.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Energy levels stay good if you follow steady habits. Aim for regular sleep times and gentle exercise that suits your body. Try simple yoga or brisk walking to boost stamina. Eat fresh fruits and wholesome grains and avoid heavy late meals. Take short pauses to breathe and relax your mind during busy days. Check eyesight if you read a lot and practice good posture. Small healthy habits will keep you strong and calm. Stay hydrated.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)