Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, September 8-14, 2024 predicts turbulence in love

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are sincere in deals Have a productive and creative week in terms of love and job. Consider all options when you need to make decisions related to a job. Health is fine. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, September 8- 14, 2024: Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Propose this week to receive a good response. Take up new responsibilities at work to obtain positive results. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

You may expect turbulence in the love affair. Open communication is crucial to keep the love affair alive. Stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Single natives will meet a special person to propose and express their feelings. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage. Married females may conceive in the second part of the week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be at your side this week. No major challenge will come up but new opportunities to relocate abroad will knock on the door. You may launch a new project, especially a foreign one in the first part of the week. Do not hesitate to express your ideas at team meetings. While businessmen will be happy to expand the business to new locations, it is also wise to consider different angles before making the final call.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in and you may also buy or sell a property. As the wealth comes in, the expenditure will also shoot up. You are good to invest in the stock market or in mutual funds. Some female natives will inherit a part of the family property. Senior Sagittarius natives must have funds to meet medical expenses this week. Businessmen will be happy to launch ventures as funds will come in through partnerships.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor complications in health can impact routine life. Senior Sagittarius natives may suffer from hypertension and lung-related issues and consulting a doctor is important. Ensure your menu is free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule. Some children may also have cuts while playing.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

