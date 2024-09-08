Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, September 8-14, 2024 predicts turbulence in love
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are sincere in deals
Have a productive and creative week in terms of love and job. Consider all options when you need to make decisions related to a job. Health is fine.
Propose this week to receive a good response. Take up new responsibilities at work to obtain positive results. Both wealth and health will be at your side.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
You may expect turbulence in the love affair. Open communication is crucial to keep the love affair alive. Stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Single natives will meet a special person to propose and express their feelings. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage. Married females may conceive in the second part of the week.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Professional success will be at your side this week. No major challenge will come up but new opportunities to relocate abroad will knock on the door. You may launch a new project, especially a foreign one in the first part of the week. Do not hesitate to express your ideas at team meetings. While businessmen will be happy to expand the business to new locations, it is also wise to consider different angles before making the final call.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in and you may also buy or sell a property. As the wealth comes in, the expenditure will also shoot up. You are good to invest in the stock market or in mutual funds. Some female natives will inherit a part of the family property. Senior Sagittarius natives must have funds to meet medical expenses this week. Businessmen will be happy to launch ventures as funds will come in through partnerships.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
Minor complications in health can impact routine life. Senior Sagittarius natives may suffer from hypertension and lung-related issues and consulting a doctor is important. Ensure your menu is free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule. Some children may also have cuts while playing.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
